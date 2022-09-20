Bok team named for Pumas Test: Frans Steyn at flyhalf

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Veteran two-time World Cup winner Frans Steyn will play flyhalf for the Springboks against Argentina in their Rugby Championship match in Durban on Saturday.

Steyn, who won the World Cup in 2007 and 2019, replaces the concussed Damian Willemse for the potential competition decider.

First choice No 10 Handre Pollard is injured, while the status of Elton Jantjies is unknown after he returned back to South Africa from Argentina early last week, leaving the Boks with few options at flyhalf.

The 35-year-old Steyn has played mainly at centre and fullback for the Boks, and his provincial/club teams, over the years.

According to sarugbymag.co.za, Steyn last played flyhalf for the Boks in June 2008 — 14 years ago — in a Test against Italy at Newlands. He scored a try and kicked three conversions in a 26-0 win.

Bok boss Jacques Nienaber said Tuesday the calmness Steyn brought to the Boks at No 10 when Willemse left the field in Buenos Aires last week was reassuring ahead of Saturday’s Test.

The only other change to the side that won in Buenos Aires last weekend is at blindside flank where Pieter-Steph du Toit starts in place of Franco Mostert.

Nienaber has also picked six forwards and two backs on his bench, with hooker Bongi Mbonambi making a return after injury and Kurt-Lee Arendse also back after serving a four-match ban.

Duane Vermeulen is also back on the bench, along with prop Vincent Koch.

The Boks are currently level on 14 log points with New Zealand on the Rugby Championship log and trail the All Blacks by 13 points on points’ difference. The Boks, however, will know exactly what they need to do in the match to clinch the title when they take the field as the All Blacks will host Australia in Auckland earlier in the day.

Springbok team to face Argentina in Durban:

Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie, Jesse Kriel, Damian de Allende, Makazole Mapimpi, Frans Steyn, Jaden Hendrikse, Jasper Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Lood de Jager, Eben Etzebeth, Frans Malherbe, Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff. Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche, Vincent Koch, Franco Mostert, Duane Vermeulen, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Kurt-Lee Arendse