Willemse out of Durban Test; Arendse, Nkosi return to Bok squad

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Springboks will name a new flyhalf on Tuesday when coach Jacques Nienaber announces his team for the Rugby Championship match against Argentina in Durban on Saturday.

This after Damian Willemse was on Monday ruled out of the match because of concussion, suffered in the Test win in Buenos Aires last Saturday. He will return to the Stormers to follow the return-to-play protocols.

Frans Steyn and Willie le Roux are the favourites to take charge at flyhalf in the match in Durban, but Faf de Klerk is also an option.

Regular first choice flyhalf Handre Pollard is injured, while it is unknown what the status is of Elton Jantjies, who returned home early from Argentina last week.

Released players

The Boks’ management have also decided to send certain squad members back to their provincial and club sides to get game time ahead of November’s tour of Europe. The players released from the squad are Joseph Dweba (hooker), Warrick Gelant (utility back), Elrigh Louw (loose forward) and Salmaan Moerat (lock).

The good news for the Boks though is that Sbu Nkosi has been called up to the squad again following his return to fitness following a long injury layoff (ankle), while Kurt-Lee Arendse is also back having served a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle.

Kurt-Lee Arendse is back in the Boks squad. Picture: Gallo Images

Wing depth

The Springboks are currently tied on 14 log points with New Zealand in the Rugby Championship. Depending on the outcome of the game between New Zealand and Australia, the Boks may need a bonus-point win or a victory by a convincing margin against Los Pumas as they currently trail New Zealand on 13 points on points’ difference.

“We have been pretty unlucky on wing in the last few months in terms of injuries, which has forced our hand at giving players such as Kurt-Lee and Canan (Moodie) a chance at international level, and we are pleased with the depth we are now building as we get closer toward the Rugby World Cup next year,” said Nienaber.

“Kurt-Lee had a great debut and played very well against the All Blacks, but he was unfortunately banned, and we are delighted to have him back as he’s a very talented player.

“Sbu has been in our system for several years now and he has recovered from injury, so we are excited to welcome him back. He has shown his class in several big matches, and he brings experience, so he will undoubtedly add great value to the squad.

“This also allows us an opportunity to take stock of the depth we have at wing as we are now a year out from the Rugby World Cup in France.”

Boks year-end matches

The Boks will have a busy November with Tests against Ireland (5 November), France (12 November), Italy (19 November) and England (26 November) and mid-week matches against Munster (10 November) and the Bristol Bears (17 November) respectively.