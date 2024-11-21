Boks bracing for ‘dangerous’ Wales, says Jean Kleyn

Kleyn believes that Wales' dreadful form is exactly what makes them a threat.

Jean Kleyn is ready to make his first appearance of 2024 for the Springboks against Wales in Cardiff on Saturday night. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok lock Jean Kleyn says the national team are preparing themselves for a massive fight when they take on Wales in their final end-of-year tour game at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday night.

The Boks are in top form, having won 10 of their 12 games this year, and they have beaten Scotland 32-15 and England 29-20 over the past two weekends, so they are heavy favourites heading into the Welsh clash.

Conversely, the hosts are under immense pressure, having lost 11 straight games (10 coming this year) and on the brink of finishing the season without a single win for the first time since 1937.

Kleyn believes that is exactly what makes them so dangerous, insisting the Boks will have to be at their best to negate that threat.

“We are expecting desperation. A dog in a corner is always a dangerous dog. So we are definitely preparing for a big fight, especially in the first 20 (minutes). I think they are going to come out emotionally and it is going to be tough going,” explained Kleyn.

“But we have plans, certain plays to deal with their threats and plans that make us a bit more threatening. They are a young team, with a lot of youngsters who want to prove a point.

“It is the last game of the season and they are 11 down at the moment, so they would love to finish the season by beating the world champs.”

Stunning return

Kleyn has made a stunning return to the Bok fold after being out injured for the majority of the year, having returned to fitness with Munster in the United Rugby Championship.

But despite some solid form for his franchise, the Boks lock stocks are packed, with Franco Mostert returning from injury, while Ruan Nortje took his chance during the Rugby Championship and was selected.

But Nortje picked up an injury in training ahead of the Scottish match, which saw Kleyn brought in as his replacement, and he will now play his only match of the year for the Boks, and his first since coming on as a sub in last year’s Rugby World Cup final.

“It’s amazing to be back. I was injured for 10-and-a-half months and then it slowly took me time to get back into it (at Munster). It’s great to be back in the setup with everyone. Feels like it was just yesterday, so it’s good,” said Kleyn.

“It’s the same group of boys, barring a few extras, and it’s the same old setup, guys who want to work hard and do well for their country. It’s brilliant.

“When everyone is fit it is a competitive department. The guys who have stepped in have done remarkable work. A guy like Ruan Nortje has really made his mark.

“It speaks volumes that he was selected for the November series even though there were more guys fit. So I think they have stepped in, done the job and done it remarkably well.”