Boks’ hot wings audition Part II: Kolbe, Mapimpi take centre stage

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Former Springbok winger Odwa Ndungane believes the Rugby World Cup-winning duo of Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe will look to put on a great performance on Saturday morning when the Boks take on the All Blacks in a Rugby Championship match in Auckland.

With their dominant 43-12 win over the Wallabies in the opening weekend of the competition, the Boks showed that their squad depth has matured, especially on the wings.

Arendse and Moodie

Starting at Loftus Versfeld were Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie, who both put up excellent performances. Arendse scored three tries on his way to winning the Man of the Match award, while Moodie played with maturity beyond his years.

The Boks are in a position of luxury when it comes to options on the wings as they have Mapimpi, Kolbe, Arendse and Moodie. This kind of depth in strength, with experience and youth, is one that will have any coach thrilled, according to Ndungane.

“The Springboks are at a very nice place in terms of depth, more so in the outside backs, which is nice to see,” Ndungane told The Citizen.

“If any coach were given those names to choose for their squad, they would jump at it.

“The coaches have the two really experienced guys in Makazole and Cheslin, who’ve performed at the highest level, and then they have the two exciting youngsters (Arendse and Moodie), who’ve shown they can also perform on the biggest stage.

“What is impressive is the Boks’ management are creating opportunities for these guys to really perform and showcase their skills; it’s no more just wingers chasing kicks and competing in the air, the Boks are now playing counter-attacking rugby, which is good for the wingers,” said Ndungane.

World Cup winners

On Saturday in Auckland, the ball will be in the court of Mapimpi and Kolbe, who are proven performers in the green and gold jersey. However, the match at the Mount Smart Stadium (kick-off 09:05 am) will be an under-pressure audition following the excellent displays of Arendse and Moodie on familiar turf last weekend.

Ndungane has tipped Saturday’s wing starters to deliver against New Zealand to solidify their credentials.

“Makazole and Cheslin will start this weekend, and I have no doubt that considering what they saw on Saturday (by the Boks’ two rookie wingers), they will want to put on a good performance,” he said.

“This is very good for competition because, ultimately, the team will benefit. Everyone now knows that when you put on the No 11 and No 14 jerseys it’s not yours … if you don’t perform, the next guy is going to come and grab it.”