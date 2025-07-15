Boks team named for Georgia Test: Rassie springs surprise at No 8, Kolisi returns

There is also a new-look front row, all of whom will make their Test debuts on Saturday.

Coach Rassie Erasmus has named his lineup for the one-off Test against Georgia in Mbombela on Saturday, with kick-off at 5.10pm.

And there’s still a Wiese at No 8, but not Jasper, who has copped a four-match ban for a headbutt, but his younger brother Cobus, who normally plays at lock. This will be the younger Wiese’s second Test after he debuted off the bench against Italy in Gqeberha last Saturday.

Also, Erasmus has named an uncapped front row of Boan Venter, Marnus van der Merwe and Neethling Fouche, who will all be on debut.

Siya Kolisi is also back in the Bok team after struggling with a few injuries in the early part of the season, He’ll wear the No 6 jersey and also captain the side.

Aphelele Fassi will be at fullback with Canan Moodie in the No 13 jersey.

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu will partner Grant Williams as the halfbacks.

Depth in playing group

“We wanted to make sure that Siya is 100% fit before selecting him, so it’s great to have him back in the squad, while Boan, Marnus, and Neethling have been training hard and deserve their chance,” said Erasmus.

“Marnus and Neethling played against the Barbarians, so they have an idea of what international rugby is about, while Boan has shown great potential at club level and with the squad in the last few weeks, and we are looking forward to seeing him play.”

Erasmus added: “Building squad depth has been one of our pillars as a squad since 2018, and they are all undoubtedly ready to make the step-up.”

Bok team: Aphelele Fassi, Edwill van der Merwe, Canan Moodie, Damian de Allende, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Grant Williams, Cobus Wiese, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), Ruan Nortje, Eben Etzebeth, Neethling Fouche, Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter, Bench: Bongi Mbonambi, Thomas du Toit, Vincent Koch, RG Snyman, Kwagga Smith, Faf de Klerk, Handre Pollard, Damian Willemse