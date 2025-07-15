Ruan Nortjé says Boks are all systems go for Georgia

'We know what a big challenge it is for us. We know the type of team Georgia are and the type of rugby they have played in the last year or two.'

Siya Kolisi, Ruan Nortjé and Eben Etzebeth have all been selected for the Georgia match. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Springbok lock Ruan Nortjé said that while he is personally excited to be in Mbombela, a place close to his heart, the team have geared up for a tough and physical match against Georgia on Saturday.

South Africa and the European nation have only ever played each other twice to date.

The Springboks beat Georgia convincingly 46–19 in their 2003 Rugby World Cup pool game. Eighteen years later, the South Africans won even more convincingly in a Test played at Loftus in July 2021, with the final score 40–9. Bongi Mbonambi, Cobus Reinach, Kwagga Smith, Herschel Jantjies and Malcolm Marx all scored tries on the day.

While Nortjé missed this season’s first friendly against the Barbarians and first Test match against Italy, he got his seventh cap in the second Test against Italy in Gqeberha on the weekend, which the Springboks won 45–0 despite being a player down for an hour.

Boks amped for Georgia

The Springboks will play their Test against Georgia at Mbombela Stadium this weekend, before a three-week break in the build-up to the Rugby Championship, which kicks off against Australia at Ellis Park on 16 August.

While Georgia are not expected to be the toughest opponents, there are a lot of boxes the Boks will want to tick before this all-important tournament. Nortjé was selected to start at five lock for the game.

“Saturday is behind us, it is in the past,” Nortjé said. “We have a new job, and we know what a big challenge it is for us. We know the type of team Georgia are and the type of rugby they have played in the last year or two.”

The Bok lock says they are preparing for a physical and competitive match.

He said Mbombela is one of his favourite places to play at, memories of last year’s Springboks–Argentina Rugby Championship game fresh in his mind. He played the full 80 minutes of the 48–7 win.

“The atmosphere was electric,” Nortjé said. He added that he was looking forward to embracing that environment again.

“Mbombela is a very special place, close to my heart. My wife and I love the Kruger National Park. Whenever we get a bit of off time, we love to come. It is just awesome to see how the people of Mbombela get behind the Springboks.”

Nortjé learns from more experienced Bok locks

On a personal note, the 26-year-old said he was humbled and grateful to train with more experienced Springbok locks.

“For me it is all about learning as much as possible. You have probably some of the best locks in the world here: Lood [de Jager], Eben [Etzebeth], Franco [Mostert], RG [Snyman].

“So for me it’s a real honour to learn from those guys and grow my game personally and try to represent South Africa to the best of my ability.”