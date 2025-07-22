OPINION: Boks undercooked or fresher than opposition for Rugby Champs?

Australia will go into the first Test of the Rugby Championship having faced the might of the British and Irish Lions, while the All Blacks have faced France.

The Springboks have hardly been tested over the last four weeks of action. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

The Springboks are defending the Rugby Championship title they won last year and fans will expect more of the same this season when the competition gets going later next month, but just how ready are Rassie Erasmus’ charges for the competition?

In the build-up to last year’s title run the Boks played Wales away, Ireland in two home Tests and Portugal.

Head coach Erasmus had tried out a few new players against Wales and Portugal, but he backed his best men in the two Tests against Ireland.

When the Rugby Championship rolled around, the Boks were battled-hardened.

This season, the Boks have played against a poor Barbarians team, second-tier Georgia and an under-strength Italy. So, the question is, that while the Boks won well against all these teams, how much have they been tested?

Erasmus also significantly changed his team for every match, so the Boks have hardly been able to get combinations working and a good rhythm going.

Stronger and better opposition

At least the Boks will be a little more settled for the Rugby Championship now that all the experimentation is done and we’ll see the best 23, whoever they might be, in action when the Rugby Championship gets going next month. Erasmus, however, has some big selection decisions to make because there is just so much quality depth in the Springbok group.

But the reality is, Australia, New Zealand and Argentina will be a little better prepared than the Boks this season, simply because they will have played against stronger and better opposition so far.

Australia, who the Boks face first-up in the Rugby Championship, in two matches in South Africa, might be a little battered and bruised from their series against the British and Irish Lions, but they’ll be up to speed and ready for battle.

New Zealand’s All Blacks will be coming off three tough Tests against France where they were really tested, while Argentina have recently played against the British and Irish Lions, England in two Tests, and Uruguay, so will also have been properly tested.

But, does it even matter when it comes to Erasmus’ World Cup conquering group?

Do the Boks not have enough experience and player depth to negate a start to the season against inferior opposition? And will they not perhaps be fresher than the others?

Only time will tell.