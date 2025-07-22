Four matches, four wins: 10 things we’ve learned about the Boks so far this season

It's been a mixed bag from the reigning world champions so far in 2025, with bigger challenges to come in the Rugby Championship.

Two fringe first-choice players who would have made coach Rassie Erasmus take notice over the last month are Canan Moodie, left, and Edwill van der Merwe, right. Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

The reigning world champions have got their 2025 season off to a flying start, recording impressive wins against the Barbarians, Italy in two Tests, and Georgia in a one-off Test.

They have hardly been troubled and coach Rassie Erasmus has used close to 50 players so far this year, with several up-and-coming men getting their debuts. Bigger challenges lie ahead, in the Rugby Championship, but for now South African rugby fans can sit back and digest what they have seen of the Boks.

Here are our 10 takeaways of the Springboks in 2025.

Unbelievable all-round depth

The coach has said he wants each position to have three players good enough to slot in at any stage, against any opposition. Well, he’s pretty much there. Erasmus has built unreal depth over the last few years.

The Boks have got several quality players in each position now … and settling on matchday-23s in the coming Tests won’t be easy. Willemse or Fassi, Kriel or Moodie, Pollard or Libbok, De Jager or Nortje … and where does Edwill van der Merwe fit in?

Sacha’s not there yet

Rising flyhalf star Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu has got all the makings of being a great Test No 10, but he’s still got some growing up to do. For all his attacking threats, he simply makes too many basic errors, while his goal-kicking in Mbombela was also not up to scratch.

It almost seems like he tries too hard to be the X-factor player many fans want him to be, rather than being the general, with a calm head, who makes clear and smart decisions.

Williams ticks the right boxes

He took a while to get back to fitness, but Grant Williams has shown in recent weeks he is the first-choice man to be wearing the No 9 jersey. His service, decision-making and sniping runs are better than any other scrumhalf in the Bok mix.

Williams has jumped ahead of Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach and Faf de Klerk in the scrumhalf queue, though Morne van den Berg has also been good this year, and is second-best behind the brilliant Williams.

Grant Williams in action against Georgia in Mbombela. Picture: Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images

No 8 issues

Jasper Wiese is seemingly the Boks’ first-choice eighthman, a position he’s held since Duane Vermeulen’s retirement, but he’s yet to fully convince at Test level and is now also suspended. Where does it leave the Boks?

Siya Kolisi can play 8, and Kwagga Smith, too, while Cobus Wiese was tried in the position against Georgia, with mixed results. Is Evan Roos the answer? Or Jean-Luc du Preez? Does Erasmus even know?

Etzebeth still the best No 4?

South Africa’s most capped Springbok has been somewhat off his game in recent times and one’s got to wonder if he’ll still be the first choice No 4 come the World Cup in 2027?

Cobus Wiese has a bright future ahead of him, while the other quality locks in the Bok squad, such as Lood de Jager, RG Snyman, Ruan Nortje, Jean Kleyn (who picked up an untimely injury) and Salmaan Moerat, will be pushing hard during the Rugby Championship.

Has the next Bok hooker been found?

Bongi Mbonambi (34) has found himself more on the bench this season than before and is getting on in age and might not be around in two years’ time, hence the decision to include Marnus van der Merwe for the July Tests.

Van der Merwe grabbed his chance against Georgia, after Joseph Dweba and Andre-Hugo Venter were overlooked this month, and could be Malcolm Marx’s back-up man very soon.

Marnus van der Merwe was on song in all departments in his debut. Picture: Anton Geyser / Gallo Images

Breakdown concerns

Perhaps it’s because Erasmus picked different packs for all four of the Boks’ matches this June and July, but the world champions struggled at the breakdowns. Italy, in particular, caused the Boks plenty of issues, which hampered the quality of ball that came out for the scrumhalf.

Against better teams in the Rugby Championship, the Boks are going to have to be sharper in this area, so there’s work to be done.

Attack and defence

When the Boks got on to the front foot and the quality of ball was good, they showed they have made big strides in playing a fast, attacking brand of rugby. They weren’t afraid to have a go in the last four matches and they scored some good tries — 22 in total in the three Tests.

Defensively, they were also very solid, letting in just four in the three Tests, a good sign ahead of the bigger challenges to come.

Innovations

We’ve seen plenty from Erasmus’ Boks over the last few years, the biggest “innovation” being the 7-1 bench split between forwards and backs. But over the last few games we saw the “fake lineout” in midfield, and the short-kick-off.

We were also introduced to the “hybrid player” Andre Esterhuizen who can play centre and flank. What next will Erasmus introduce to the world of rugby in the Rugby Championship?

Andre Esterhuizen, Test rugby’s first ‘hybrid player’. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

Rugby Champs readiness

The Boks have played against weak opposition in the last four weeks — the Barbarians, Italy and Georgia. They pushed the Boks in some areas, but the world champions won all their matches convincingly.

Australia, Argentina and New Zealand, meanwhile, will go into the Rugby Championship having played a number of big Tests — Australia and New Zealand especially, against the Lions and France respectively. It’s also important to note Erasmus made 10, 15 and 16 personnel changes to his teams in successive weeks this last month.