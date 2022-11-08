All the broadcast details of film about Rassie Erasmus’s life story

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The life story of one of South Africa’s most popular rugby men, Rassie Erasmus, will air on SuperSport this weekend.

SA Rugby’s director of rugby and the man who is credited for turning the Boks’ fortunes around when he took charge of the side in 2018, and culminating in the Springboks winning the World Cup in 2019, Erasmus is widely considered one of the game’s smartest operators — and also a man who does things differently.

Rassie Erasmus story

Erasmus has never been scared to be innovative or critical of the establishment. Remember how, in his early days as a coach at the Cheetahs, he used coloured lights, while sitting on the stadium roof at the Free State Stadium, to send signals to the players on the field?

More recently, he released a video criticising the refereeing in the first Test beetween the Boks and British and Irish Lions, which got him banned by World Rugby.

Also, Erasmus isn’t shy to have a ‘word’ on social media about rugby-related matters and also enjoys posting clips of himself dancing.

Rassie: The Official Film will take viewers to the beginning of his life, from being a young boy in Despatch to being a rugby player and coach.

The 80-minute film is produced by the makers of the award-winning Chasing The Sun and Two Sides.

“South Africa and our people have given me so much, for so many years. I have certainly had my trials and tribulations, but my greatest honour has always been representing my country. I hope this film reminds people of that immense pride, and provides hope to any South African who needs it,” said Erasmus after viewing the film.

Broadcast details

Sunday, 13 November (M-Net, channel 101, 8pm; SuperSport Rugby, channel 211, 8.30pm)