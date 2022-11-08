Boks come first, says Stick about surprise SA ‘A’ picks for Munster match

Ross Roche

Despite not receiving as many Springboks as initially expected, South African ‘A’ head coach Mzwandile Stick has named an exciting squad for the teams midweek match against Munster in Cork on Thursday.

A couple of surprise selections featured in an experienced squad, with 14 capped Boks in the match day 23, along with a few exciting youngsters in the mix.

Twin brothers Jean-Luc and Dan du Preez were the surprise picks in the side, with Jean-Luc starting at eight and Dan on the bench, after they were late call-ups from Sale Sharks due to Bok players being unavailable for the ‘A’ side as had been expected.

“Due to the injuries in the Bok team, with Lood de Jager out for this weekend and Jasper Wiese going through concussion protocols, we weren’t able to call-up guys like Evan Roos and Marvin Orie to our team,” explained Stick during the team announcement press conference.

“That is why we had to call-up the Du Preez brothers. I am excited to have Jean-Luc and Dan available for us. We know what they have done in the past and they have been superb for Sale Sharks.

“Whenever they have gotten an opportunity to play for the Springboks they put their hands up, so I am excited to work with them, especially with the experience that they have.”

Sacha Mngomezulu is nursing a niggle and hasn’t been considered for action this week. Picture: Roberto Bregani/Gallo Images

Another surprise omission was utility back Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who was included in the Bok squad, but was expected to drop down to the ‘A’ side for their midweek games.

“Sacha picked up a knock in training last week. It’s nothing serious, but the medical team wanted to manage him, so that he is available if needed over the coming weeks,” said Stick.

“The first priority for us on tour is to make sure that the Springboks are in a better place, regarding the availability of players, so that is why a few that were supposed to join us have stayed with them.”

Experienced Boks

The SA ‘A’ team has a strong core group of experienced Boks, with prop Thomas du Toit taking the captaincy reins and centre Cornal Hendricks his deputy.

Jason Jenkins and Ruan Nortje make for an exciting lock pairing, while Phepsi Buthelezi and Elrigh Louw join Jean-Luc in the loose trio.

Bok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies and Johan Goosen make for an experienced halfback pairing, while fullback Aphelele Fassi will have a lot to prove as he tries to force his way back into the Bok mix.

Stormers try scoring machine Leolin Zas lines up on the left wing, while thrilling youngsters Suleiman Hartzenberg and Henco van Wyk will look to make their mark on the right wing and at outside centre respectively.

Gianni Lombard of Lions will play off the bench against Munster. Picture: Ben Evans/Huw Evans Agency/Gallo Images

On the SA ‘A’ bench Stick opted to go with a five-three forwards to back split, a deviation from the usual six-two split the Boks like to go with, with him selecting two scrumhalf replacements in Sanele Nohamba and Grant Williams, along with Gianni Lombard as the other back replacement.

“We have presented our plan to the team and they are all aligned with it. Grant Williams first priority is scrumhalf, but with his pace he can also play wing. Sanele Nohamba is also primarily a scrumhalf, but he has played at flyhalf at junior level so also covers that position,” said Stick.

“Giannia Lombard is a utility back who can play at flyhalf and fullback, but also played on the wing for the junior Boks. So I am not concerned with those selections at all as we have players who can cover a lot of positions.”