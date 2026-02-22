Bulls beat Stormers to speedster’s signature

Maart is currently on loan at the Stormers from Griquas as part of a development agreement between the two unions.

The Bulls have wasted no time in planning for life after Kurt-Lee Arendse.

With the Springbok star set to continue his career in Japan later this year, Rapport reveals that Johan Ackermann has moved decisively to secure the services of exciting winger Dylan Maart, effectively snatching the in-form flyer from under the Stormers’ noses.

Maart, currently on loan at the Stormers from Griquas as part of a development agreement between the two unions, will link up with the Bulls after this year’s Currie Cup campaign, where he will return to represent the Peacock Blues.

The 29-year-old Paarl product has been one of the success stories of the Stormers’ season, making his mark in both the URC and the Investec Champions Cup. So impressive has he been that Stormers director of rugby John Dobson admitted earlier this season that he would like to keep Maart in Cape Town on a permanent basis.



But it appears Ackermann has acted swiftly to secure his man.

Maart has been playing under Griquas coach Pieter Bergh since 2024 and now faces the daunting task of filling the void left by Arendse at Loftus Versfeld. The Springbok wing, who joined the Bulls in 2020, will see his contract conclude in June before heading to Japanese outfit the Mitsubishi Sagamihara DynaBoars.



In further backline reinforcement, Sharks utility back Hakeem Kunene is also reportedly set to make the move to Pretoria later this year.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.









