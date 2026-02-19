Bulls field Springboks galore in friendly against Boland

Johan Ackermann's team return to URC action next weekend with a clash against the Sharks.

The Bulls have named 12 Springboks for their friendly against Boland Cavaliers in the Western Cape on Friday, trying to give their best players a proper run-in before their return to the United Rugby Championship next week.

The Bulls meet Currie Cup semifinalists Boland at Boland Rugby Stadium, Wellington, at 5.30pm after a break following their 52-17 thrashing of the Lions at Ellis Park last month.

This, before their final two local derbies in the URC – against the Sharks next Saturday, and the Stormers on 14 March, both at home.

Moodie and Nortjé feature

The Bulls have named 34 players for the encounter with Boland, comprising two groups that will play two sessions of 50 and 40 minutes, respectively. The plan is to give the wider group a solid hit-out without risking injuries before the big URC showdown.

Among the big names in action will be Ruan Nortjé, Canan Moodie and Willie le Roux. However, Handré Pollard, Wilco Louw and Kurt-Lee Arendse are on mandatory Springbok rest.

Meanwhile, the Lions host the Sharks in a clash that could see the Sharks win the URC’s SA Shield with one game to play. They lie six points above the Lions, who are second on the table.

A win at Ellis Park on Saturday will see the Sharks defend the title they won for the first time last year.

Bulls squad to play Boland

Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, Harold Vorster, Stravino Jacobs, Keagan Johannes, Embrose Papier, Jeandré Rudolph, Mpilo Gumede, Marcell Coetzee, Ruan Nortjé, Ruan Vermaak, Mornay Smith, Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni, Juann Elsé, Francois Klopper, JF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese, Marco van Staden, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger, Willie le Roux, Paul de Wet, Jan Serfontein, Canan Moodie, Cheswill Jooste, David Kriel, Sti Sithole, Kutha Mchunu, Nicolaas Jansé van Rensburg, Ruben Groenewald

Players unavailable: Sintu Manjezi, Cameron Hanekom, Gerhard Steenekamp, Elrigh Louw, Akker van der Merwe, Nama Xaba, Handre Pollard, Wilco Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Tickets can be bought here.