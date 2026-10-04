‘Technology still gets it wrong’: Bulls bemoan TMO errors in Munster defeat

Four Bulls players have to go for scans following their defeat in Limerick.

While proud of his team’s effort in a tight loss against Munster in Limerick on Saturday, Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann highlighted TMO errors that led to points for the home side.

The Bulls scored three tries in their 26-22 defeat, which dropped them from first on the table to seventh after the second round of the United Rugby Championship (URC).

It ended the Pretoria union’s three-match winning streak against the 2022/23 champions and brought an abrupt end to their high after a 47-13 away thrashing of Zebre.

To compound the hurt, centre/wing Stravino Jacobs, captain Marcell Coetzee, wing/fullback Thaakir Abrahams and hooker Janco Uys will all be undergoing scans to identify the extent of injuries sustained in the game.

That, ahead of a tough first home clash against the Lions – a fixture their Johannesburg neighbours won last year.

‘Technology still gets it wrong’

“I am proud of how the guys fought and even gave us a chance at the end to try score a try and get away with a win. But obviously disappointed in the fact that we could have easily got the result if one or two things were executed better,” Ackermann said.

“One or two handling errors, maybe one or two decisions in the kicking and passing game. There were times when we should have passed when we kicked or vice versa.”

The score was 14-all at half-time even though the Bulls had little possession and territory. Ackermann said they set out to look after the ball better but were instead guilty of the same handling errors as before.

“They scored three soft tries from our errors and unfortunately there were two incidents missed by the TMO. One should have been our penalty and [the other] should have been our lineout.

“But they missed it and it ended as a scrum for Munster and a consequence was they got reward with points later. It’s a pity that technology still gets it wrong.”

Bulls take few positives out of Munster defeat

Still, the Bulls coach praised his team’s variation in attack, though their execution was poor. They also defended well in periods.

While lauding his whole side’s effort, Ackermann singled out wing Sebastian de Klerk’s try-saving tackle and then turnover as an example of the Bulls’ never-say-die attitude.

“Sebastian showed commitment and played his heart out,” the coach said.