Bulls lock Ludwig: Munster URC quarter-final was a ‘long time ago’

Conditions this weekend will be different to those they faced when the Bulls thrashed Munster 45-14 in their URC quarter-final four months ago.

The Bulls have won their last three matches against Irish powerhouse Munster, including a thrashing in last season’s URC quarter-final four months ago.

But like his coach Johan Ackermann, lock Reinhardt Ludwig expects a challenge as tough as they come in what will likely be a rainy Limerick with a vocal Irish crowd “in your ear” on Saturday night.

The teams face off for the seventh time in the United Rugby Championship, with the Bulls having had the edge over the 2022/23 winners on four occasions.

They are also coming from a seven-try 47-13 win against Zebre in Parma last week.

Munster a ‘proper Irish side’

Ackermann warned Munster would be far tougher and punish the Bulls in areas where they were weak, such as at scrum time – something Zebre failed to do. Munster would also want to bounce back from their 26-20 home defeat to Glasgow Warriors.

Ludwig, who scored two tries against Zebre, said they should therefore expect a game very different from their 45-14 play-off victory at Loftus in May.

“There were some instances of the game that we looked at. But to be honest, it was a long time ago,” said the lock.

“It’s a new season, we have new goals. We had an extremely tough pre-season and for us it’s more about focusing on what we can do now and challenging ourselves, rather than focusing too much on our opponents.

“Munster’s definitely another challenge. They are a good side, a proper Irish side. You have to respect them. After the first game of the season there will always be work-ons. It wasn’t perfect.”

He said the Bulls scrum was one area that needed to be more consistent against Munster.

The lineouts functioned well against Zebre despite the absence of Ruan Nortjé and Cobus Wiese, because Ruan Vermaak, Ludwig and JF van Heerden performed well as a unit.

“It’s not a one-man show,” Ludwig said.

Reinhardt Ludwig fights back into Bulls 23

The former head boy at Afrikaanse Hoër Seunskool opened up about the challenge of missing out on selection several times over the past two seasons.

“It wasn’t always sunshine and roses… especially at the end of last season. It hurts not to play. The only guy who knows that feeling is the one not picked.

“That feeling stuck with me and I think it motivated me a lot through this pre-season. I was lucky enough to have a good outing this weekend but I feel like that feeling I had motivated me to not feel it again this season.”

The 24-year-old said months of hard work and honest discussions with his coaches got him into the matchday 23 again, and he was excited for the season ahead.