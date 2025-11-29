URC result: Lions down rusty Bulls at Loftus

Both sides were slow to get going after their URC break, but the Lions were sharper and secured just their second-ever URC win against the Bulls.

The Lions beat a subpar Bulls outfit 43-33, for a bonus-point away win in their sixth-round United Rugby Championship match at Loftus on Saturday.

Both sides were rusty after their month-long break in the competition. Knock-ons, forward passes and poor kicking were the order of the day, until the first tries were scored.

Then the Lions woke up, while the Bulls continued to underperform until the final quarter. The Joburg side extended their 22-19 half-time lead to ultimately win six tries to five.

The Lions were better in the aerial battle, and the Bulls could not create as many opportunities despite having more possession and territory. Their defeat was just the second out of nine matches against the Lions in the URC, and the first since March 2023.

Bulls and Lions slowly get going

The Bulls had front-foot ball with a few penalties early on. They targeted the try line but Akker van der Merwe was held up.

The Lions instead opted for the three points with their first penalty, Chris Smith slotting the kick in the 10th minute for the first points of the day.

Lions wing Kelly Mpeku also scored the first try, chasing his own kick-through and sliding over the try line as he was tackled. Five minutes later, Nico Steyn finished a great team move for the Lions, scoring after Smith’s line break. The latter converted to make it 17-0 after 23 minutes.

The Bulls eventually hit back with two Embrose Papier tries in the 29th and 32nd minutes. The scrumhalf finished after line breaks by wingers Sebastian de Klerk and Stravino Jacobs, respectively. That brought them within three points of the Lions.

But the Joburg side hit back with a clever kick-through, flanker Jarod Cairns scoring his team’s third try in the 37th minute.

The Bulls responded with their own third try courtesy of a driving maul right before the break, Akker van der Merwe crashing over to make it 22-19 to the Lions at half-time.

The Lions weathered a Bulls attack early in the second half, and responded with their own try courtesy of a drive. Etienne Oostuizen crashed over and Smith converted to extend the lead to 10 points.

They all but put the game to bed when Eduan Keyter crashed over in the 73rd minute, and Steyn scored his second, and the team’s sixth try, a minute after that.

Keagan Johannes scored a consolation try for the Bulls in the 75th minute, and De Klerk scored his own a minute later to give the scoreline some respectability.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Embrose Papier (2), Akker van der Merwe, Keagan Johannes, Sebastian de Klerk. Conversions – Keagan Johannes 4/5.

Lions: Tries – Kelly Mpeku, Nico Steyn (2), Jarod Cairns, Etienne Oosthuizen, Eduan Keyter. Conversions – Chris Smith 5/6. Penalties – Smith 1/2.