Bulls suffer big blow as Johan Goosen banned for three matches

The Bulls will now probably turn to Chris Smith to wear the No 10 jersey.

Johan Goosen

Johan Goosen. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

The Bulls have suffered a big blow to their chances of finishing inside the top four on the points table of the United Rugby Championship with just four rounds of action remaining before the playoffs are contested after key flyhalf Johan Goosen was banned for three matches.

The experienced No 10 was red carded during last weekend’s match against Munster, which the Bulls lost and which also resulted in them slipping down the log, and now comes the news of their flyhalf’s banning.

Red card

Goosen, who’s been in good form this season and also been injury-free, will miss the matches against Ospreys this weekend, Glasgow Warriors on May 11 and Benetton on May 18 – all games the Bulls must win to secure their place in the top four and a spot at home in the playoffs.

Goosen was red carded in the 53rd minute at Loftus Versfeld last Saturday under Law 9.13, relating to dangerous tackling.

In his hearing, the player accepted he had committed an act of foul play, but instead of getting the mandatory six-week ban, Goosen was handed a 50% reduction in penalty because of his good record and for apologising to the player involved in the tackle.

Should Goosen complete the World Rugby Coaching Intervention Programme then the sanction will be reduced by one week.

In his absence, coach Jake White is likely to turn to Chris Smith to wear the Bulls No 10 jersey. Jaco van der Walt, Willie le Roux and Henry Immelman are also options the Bulls could consider at 10.

