Bulls boss Jake White disappointed with Sbu Nkosi

By sarugbymag

Bulls director of rugby Jake White has given a damning assessment on Sbu Nkosi’s form, as well as the Springbok winger’s future at the Pretoria outfit.

In a social media post on his official Instagram account on Monday, Nkosi took a swipe at the Bulls, saying that his week with the World XV was a break from being “judged”.

The 2019 World Cup winner scored two tries in a thrilling Killik Cup encounter with the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

It was his first outing since he played for the Bulls in a Currie Cup match against the Sharks in March.

White has previously suggested that an overseas move might do Nkosi – recently linked with a move to the Stormers – some good, as the absent speedster’s off-field “battles” persist.

Speaking during a Bulls media conference on Thursday, White told reporters: “He’s a talented player but I’m very disappointed with what he wrote on social media. He knows that I’ve had a meeting with him.

‘He’s a big boy’

“Considering the Bulls let him go and play in a game overseas… to read the comments he made was obviously disappointing.

“He’s got to make decisions [about his future], he’s a big boy now. He’s got to make decisions about where he wants to go, and it’s not always in anyone else’s hands other than the player.

“At this point in time, he’s not playing well enough, he’s not training hard enough, I don’t see him enough for him to warrant selection above guys who have been training in the group anyway.

“It’s not for me to discuss a guy’s future; as I said he’s a big boy now, a World Cup-winning Springbok – he must make decisions about where he wants to be and make sure those decisions are in the best interests of himself and the club.”

This story first appeared on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission. For the original story click here.