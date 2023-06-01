Former Bok star Lukas van Biljon ‘broken and devastated’ after attack

By Jacques van der Westhuyzen

Former Springbok hooker Lukas van Biljon is said to be “broken and devastated” following the death of his father, Andre, who died after an attack on the family’s small-holding in Oranjeville at the weekend.

Andre, 70, died on Tuesday after being shot several times in the chest during the attack and home invasion on Saturday night.

Lukas, who played 13 Tests for the Springboks between 2001 and 2003, was stabbed several times.

Two men arrested

The 47-year-old former rugby player’s children were reportedly tied up with cable ties.

Two men have been arrested for the attack, with a murder charge now added to the charge sheet that includes house robbery. They have appeared in court, while the case has been postponed until Monday, June 5.

According to a report in Britain’s Daily Mail, Lukas was woken up with a 9mm pistol to his head on Saturday night. Following a brief struggle with the house invaders Lukas was stabbed and told if he fought back his sons would be shot dead.

Lukas’ father, Andre, tried to radio community members but was shot three times at close range. He was taken to a hospital in Bloemfontein but died from his wounds on Tuesday afternoon.

‘Devastated’

A friend told the Daily Mail: “Lukas is broken and devastated and along with the Van Biljon family had been with Andre at his bedside since he was operated on.

“But they were serious injuries and his body gave out on him. They shot him from close range in cold blood. He was an old man and could not fight back.

“Lukas said he has been greatly comforted by the world of rugby coming together to support him and his family along with the local farming community,” said the farmer friend.

The Daily Mail named the two arrested men as Khanye Muthi, 32, and Latin Mofokeng, 42.