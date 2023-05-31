Bulls winger Sbu Nkosi takes swipe at employers, team-mates

By sarugbymag

Sbu Nkosi took a thinly-veiled swing at the Bulls in a social media post saying that his time with the World XV was a break from being “judged”.

Nkosi scored two tries after starting on the left wing for the Steve Hansen-coached World XV in a thrilling Killik Cup encounter with the Barbarians at Twickenham on Sunday.

It was the Springbok winger’s first outing since he played for the Bulls in a Currie Cup match against the Sharks in March.

‘Reviving to my passion’

In a social media post on his official Instagram account on Monday, Nkosi took a swipe at his employers, saying that his week with the invitational side was a break from being judged.

“It was reviving to my passion, to spend a mere week with men who are pure of heart,” said Nkosi. “A break from being judged by men who are bigger in their minds than they are in reality.”

His battles with mental health now well-documented, the 16-Test flyer last played for the Boks in 2021 and has been left out of the first of two preparation camps in Durban in May.

