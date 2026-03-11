Bulls star happy to play flanker or hooker

Marco van Staden says flank and hooker are similar in general play, but he has to learn the lineout throws and scrum put-ins.

The Bulls are enjoying increasing versatility in their ranks, with players adopting multiple roles.

The Pretoria union’s results haven’t suffered from this. In fact, they are likely to be stepping up their game.

Players in new positions

Traditional centre David Kriel acted as cover for fullback during their 41-12 win over the Sharks two weeks ago, while fullback Willie le Roux was again trusted as flyhalf backup.

Prop Jan-Hendrik Wessels previously stepped in at hooker when needed, and loose forward Marco van Staden is now doing the same at number two.

All the while, the Bulls have utilised locks Reinhardt Ludwig, Cobus Wiese, Ruan Nortjé and Elrigh Louw in the loose trio when required.

It seems new coach Johan Ackermann is continuing to broaden players’ skill sets, as his predecessor Jake White started to do.

The spotlight is on Van Staden, who even acted as backup hooker for the Springboks last season. It was also a year that saw Wiese playing eighthman for the first time in his professional career, and it came in a Test match against Georgia.

Van Staden will play anywhere for the Bulls

Van Staden will play his 100th cap for the Bulls when they take on the Stormers at Loftus in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

The Springbok player spoke of the privilege it was to wear the Bulls jersey, a team he has played for all of his professional career beside a one season stint at Leicester Tigers.

Interestingly, the loose forward-turned-hooker played scrumhalf in his school career all the way up to Grade 11.

He felt modern rugby required players to play multiple positions, and he would fit in wherever the coach wanted him to.

“If I can play in that role and give the team an advantage, I am happy,” he said.

“It started when Akker (van der Merwe) got an injury and because I filled that role with the Springboks last season, it was easy to change to that role.

“Now Akker is out for a bit. I am happy to do both roles. In general play, it is very similar. It’s just the throw-in and the scrumming. But with coach Werner (Kruger) at the Bulls and with coach Daan (Human) at the Springboks, I’ve put in a lot of work to get comfortable with the scrums and lineout throws.”

The Bulls and Stormers clash in the north-south derby with the Stormers already set for their worst-ever finish in the South African Shield. The Bulls can prevent their first last-place finish if they win.