Bulls brace for a stronger Munster side: ‘They’ll want to prove a point’

The Irish side will head to Loftus with Irish internationals back in the line-up after a Six Nations break.

The Bulls will have it tougher than the Sharks did, bracing for a hurting Munster side now able to unleash its full power with Irish internationals returning for their United Rugby Championship match at Loftus on Saturday (kick-off 2pm).

Last week, the team from Limerick suffered a rare whitewash defeat to the Sharks, losing seven tries to none at Kings Park.

The 45-0 thrashing left the 2022/23 winners bleeding, and coach Clayton McMillan sombre in his post-match press conference, where he said their character would be tested in how they respond.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann said their earlier form had put them in a position where they have to win all five remaining fixtures to have their best chance of remaining in a playoff spot. Lock Cobus Wiese added that the eighth-placed Bulls need to be as desperate as Munster for the win.

However, the build-up is very different for the Pretoria side, coming from a significant 40-7 win over fifth-placed Cardiff, following a Stormers defeat that ended their four-match winning streak.

Munster gunning for Bulls

Munster have lost six of their last eight matches.

They will also remember the last game the teams played, at Thomond Park in May last year. There, the Bulls won 16-13 to become the first South African side to ever beat Munster in Ireland.

They will seek a statement win that will also lift them as high as third, pending other results, where they could host a home quarter-final.

On the Bulls’ part, Wiese said they have to tighten up structures that lost shape in the second half against Cardiff, where the Bulls only scored one converted try.

“If you look back at the game, it might seem sluggish, but often it’s just about finishing the play when you have momentum,” Wiese said.

“We could have finished Cardiff off better than we did, but it’s something we’ll work on. To stick to task and keep doing what’s working for us.”

The lock added that Munster are a well-coached, top Irish team that will stay in the fight at Loftus.

“We’ve spoken all week about the fact that they’re going to come out after their loss against the Sharks wanting to prove a point.”

Wiese expected Munster to be a whole new beast following the plays of Jack Crowley, whom he called the best flyhalf in Ireland.

Milestones up for the Bulls

In four head-to-head URC matches, each team has won twice, once at home and once away.

Prop Gerhard Steenekamp will play his 100th international match for the Bulls, should he be selected.

Meanwhile, fellow Springboks Marco van Staden and Kurt-Lee Arendse are due for their 50th URC matches for the Bulls.

The Bulls will announce their team on Friday.