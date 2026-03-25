Steenekamp hits 100 as Bulls hope to run down wounded Munster

The Springbok looseheard will reach 100 caps in the Bulls' third-last home URC match this season.

A handful of Bulls players will reach milestones should they be selected for the team’s United Rugby Championship (URC) match against Munster on Saturday.

The teams meet at Loftus after the Bulls bounced back from a defeat to the Stormers with a convincing 40-7 win over Cardiff at Loftus.

They remain eighth on the URC table despite the bonus-point win, level on points with ninth-placed Connacht but holding a greater points difference.

With five league phase matches left, the Bulls will want a win against Munster to put them in good standing before travelling to Dragons and Scarlets next month.

The Pretoria side may view Munster as weaker than usual after their 45-0 defeat to the Sharks at Kings Park. The Irish side are sixth on the URC table despite a poor run of six defeats in eight games.

Milestones up for Bulls veterans

Prop Gerhard Steenekamp will play his 100th match for the Bulls across European and Super Rugby tournaments should he be selected.

The 28-year-old Springbok loosehead started against Stormers and Cardiff after recovering from injury, and should be expected to hit the career landmark.

Meanwhile, fellow Springboks Marco van Staden (utility forward) and Kurt-Lee Arendse (wing) are due for their 50th URC matches for the Bulls.

Last year’s URC Next-Gen Player of the Season Cameron Hanekom should reach his 50th cap for the Pretoria union across all competitions, after having a stellar performance in his first match since a nine-month injury layoff.

Flyhalf Handré Pollard is also due to extend his career point tally, reaching 800 (total 802) after four conversions during the Cardiff win. He is seventh on the all-time individual points list for the Bulls.

Another Springbok, hooker Johan Grobbelaar, needs one more try to reach 50 for the union since his debut in 2018.

One eye on the EPCR

Both the Bulls and Munster will also have one eye on their next fixtures – knockout games in the EPCR.

The Bulls will travel to Glasgow Warriors, who beat them in the 2023/24 URC final at Loftus, for their Champions Cup round of 16 match next Friday.

Munster, meanwhile, have their sights set on a better showing in the Challenge Cup after falling out of the higher-tier Champions Cup. They play their round of 16 match away against Exeter Chiefs next Saturday.

Quarter-finals for both tournaments will follow the next week.