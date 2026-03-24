Ackers: Increasingly versatile Gans, Kriel boost the Bulls backline

Coach Ackermann said Stedman Gans made one poor decision in his new position but was otherwise solid within the game plan and on defence.

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann believes good things are to come from his ever-adapting backline.

After scoring all seven of the Bulls’ tries against the Lions, and two of the three against the Stormers (the third was a penalty try), Pretoria’s backline players finally shared four of the six scores against Cardiff on the weekend.

The Bulls thrashed the Welsh side 40-7 at Loftus, the bonus-point win helping them hold onto eighth in a tight United Rugby Championship mid-table battle.

The result was important as the Bulls brace to host sixth-placed Munster on Saturday, a side looking to bounce back from their 45-0 drubbing by the Sharks at Kings Park.

‘Versatility is his strength’

During the Cardiff game, former Blitzbok player and now regular No 13, Stedman Gans, played his first match at inside centre.

Meanwhile, David Kriel reverted to fullback for his third game after several years at centre.

In recent seasons, the Bulls have seen fullback Willie le Roux slot in at flyhalf when needed, Canan Moodie move from fullback and wing increasingly more to outside centre, and wing Sebastian de Klerk play outside centre twice in January.

With five league games left before the URC playoffs, Ackermann praised Kriel and Gans for fitting in seamlessly and adding value at the business end of the season.

“David’s versatility is his strength. Apart from his own game, where he can run hard, he can offload, he can pass,” the Bulls coach said.

“But his versatility is the big thing. He can play 12, 13, and now he’s been picked at 15.”

Ackermann said Le Roux and Kriel sometimes alternate in defence during a match.

“We’ve seen all over the world, players covering more than one position. So it is great to have David in that role.”

Bulls flyer made just one wrong decision

The Bulls coach said Gans played in a manner different to what they normally see from Harold Vorster or Jan Serfontein at inside centre.

“There was I think one decision where he kicked the ball when we had about four or five guys next to him and they only had one or two. I saw him put up his hand immediately. He knew he made the wrong decision.”

Ackermann said he believed Gans would improve in decision-making but he otherwise put in a good performance, especially in defence.

“He did the job we asked of him in our game plan. Therefore, we can’t fault him on what he did.”