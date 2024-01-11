Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Avatar photo

By Athenkosi Tsotsi

Sports Reporter

3 minute read

11 Jan 2024

08:18 am

Bulls bracing for tough task against Bristol Bears

Jake White's men are coming off two losses.

Bulls loose forward Mpilo Gumede is expected to feature on Saturday when they take on the Bristol Bears in the Champions Cup. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images.

With the Bulls resuming their Champions Cup commitments this weekend, loose forward Mpilo Gumede says they are prepared for a tough battle against Bristol Bears as they look to return to winning ways.

The Bulls face the English side on Saturday at Ashton Gate, with kick-off set for 5.15pm SA time.

The game is crucial for both sides’ aspirations of making it through to the knockout stages of the European Cup. Jake White’s team are in third place in Pool 1 with five points, while Bristol are fifth with the same points.

The Pretoria-based side go into the game with form not on their side as they have suffered back-to-back losses against Lyon in the Champions Cup and the Stormers in the United Rugby Championship.

‘In a good space’

Looking ahead to their upcoming fixture, Gumede said the losses they experienced before their festive season break have been a learning curve for them.

“We understand and know where we are now,” said Gumede.

“We have learned from the games we lost, so we are in a good space. We understand what we need to do.

“We need to play our own game and not put pressure on ourselves because of the two losses. We just need to build momentum from here,” he said.

Weather conditions

Bristol, on the other hand, go into the match on the back of a 22-14 win away at Sale Sharks in the Premiership. Gumede said they have prepared for what Bristol will bring on Saturday.

“They are a big club … big team,” he said.

“The weather is going to be against us and the fans as well, so we know what’s coming. We know the physicality part is coming, we know they also like to play with the ball from their own 22.”

The weather conditions will be an important factor on Saturday. The conditions are expected to be cold and cloudy, but Gumede says this shouldn’t change how the Bulls go about their business.

“Our game plan doesn’t change a lot. The game plan we have allows us to adapt to any weather. I don’t think that will be much of a smash for us.”

Read more on these topics

Bulls rugby team Champions Cup

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘When presidents don’t want to give up power’: Mantashe likens Zuma to African rebel leaders
Politics ‘I didn’t go to Robben Island for this nonsense’ – Cope calls for direct election of president
Local Soccer Cryptic Jordaan backtracks on R130-million Bafana bonus comment
South Africa This is SA’s formidable team of lawyers to take on Israel at ICJ for genocide in Gaza
South Africa Oscar Pistorius back at home

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe