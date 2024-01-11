SA teams turn focus to Champions, Challenge cups — fixtures and times

The Bulls and Stormers are both involved in top-flight matches in Bristol and Cape Town respectively.

Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba and new recruit, centre Wandisile Simelane, chat at a training session this week. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

The United Rugby Championship takes a break for the next two weeks, with the focus shifting to the elite Champions and Challenge Cup competitions.

The Bulls and Stormers are in action in the top tier Champions Cup, while the Sharks, Lions and Cheetahs will see action in the Challenge Cup this weekend.

It is the third and penultimate round of group action.

Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s fixtures:

Champions Cup:

Bristol Bears v Bulls

Date: Saturday, 13 January

Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol

SA time: 5.15pm

Referee: Mathieu Raynal

TV: SuperSport

Stormers v Sale Sharks

Date: Saturday, 13 January

Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town

SA time: 7.30pm

Referee: Luc Ramos

TV: SuperSport

Challenge Cup:

Sharks v Oyonnax

Date: Saturday, 13 January

Venue: Kings Park, Durban

SA time: 4pm

Referee: Adam Leal

TV: SuperSport

Montpellier v Lions

Date: Saturday, 13 January

Venue: GGL Stadium, Montpellier

SA time: 10pm

Referee: Sam Grove-White

TV: SuperSport

Cheetahs v Section Paloise

Date: Sunday, 14 January

Venue: NRCA Stadium, Amsterdam

SA time: 3pm

Referee: Hollie Davidson

TV: SuperSport