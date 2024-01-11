SA teams turn focus to Champions, Challenge cups — fixtures and times
The Bulls and Stormers are both involved in top-flight matches in Bristol and Cape Town respectively.
Stormers hooker Joseph Dweba and new recruit, centre Wandisile Simelane, chat at a training session this week. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images
The United Rugby Championship takes a break for the next two weeks, with the focus shifting to the elite Champions and Challenge Cup competitions.
The Bulls and Stormers are in action in the top tier Champions Cup, while the Sharks, Lions and Cheetahs will see action in the Challenge Cup this weekend.
It is the third and penultimate round of group action.
Here is everything you need to know about this weekend’s fixtures:
Champions Cup:
Bristol Bears v Bulls
Date: Saturday, 13 January
Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol
SA time: 5.15pm
Referee: Mathieu Raynal
TV: SuperSport
Stormers v Sale Sharks
Date: Saturday, 13 January
Venue: Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town
SA time: 7.30pm
Referee: Luc Ramos
TV: SuperSport
Challenge Cup:
Sharks v Oyonnax
Date: Saturday, 13 January
Venue: Kings Park, Durban
SA time: 4pm
Referee: Adam Leal
TV: SuperSport
Montpellier v Lions
Date: Saturday, 13 January
Venue: GGL Stadium, Montpellier
SA time: 10pm
Referee: Sam Grove-White
TV: SuperSport
Cheetahs v Section Paloise
Date: Sunday, 14 January
Venue: NRCA Stadium, Amsterdam
SA time: 3pm
Referee: Hollie Davidson
TV: SuperSport