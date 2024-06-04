Bulls star Canan Moodie brushes off injury fears ahead of URC playoffs

The Bulls winger is set to play a key role in this weekend's URC quarter-final match against Benetton.

Springbok and Bulls speedster Canan Moodie has dismissed injury fears ahead of the United Rugby Championship (URC) playoffs with the Pretoria side set to host Benetton in a massive quarter-final at Loftus on Saturday afternoon.

At a Bulls press conference on Monday afternoon Moodie was quizzed about strapping seen around his leg in recent games, while in the past weekend’s match against the Sharks he also received a bit of treatment on the field during the game.

This is a big worry for both the Bulls and also the Springboks, ahead of a massive international season kicking off later this month.

However, Moodie was quick to brush off any fears, explaining that precautionary measures had been taken after a few niggles over the past few weeks.

“Argh, it’s just a few bumps and bruises, it’s all part of the game you know,” said Moodie with a smile.

“We have just been strapping it to make sure I can get on the field and contribute to the team. It’s nothing too hectic, it’s just a bit of precaution with the strapping to make sure I can function fully and go at 100% when I need to.”

Lighter note

On a lighter note, Moodie was also asked about his superb run in the past weekend’s game against the Sharks, when he ran into fellow Bok teammate, prop Ox Nche, and proceeded to bump him off before continuing on.

A clip of the run has been shared widely on social media since and Moodie was quizzed on whether he had chatted about it with Nche.

“We just had a little laugh about it after the game, but that’s about it. It’s a rugby game and things happen and we don’t look into it much other than that,” explained Moodie.

The Bulls’ attention is now firmly trained on Benetton, who they thumped 56-35 at home just over two weeks ago in the competition pool stage and they will be quietly confident of producing another big performance to progress to the semifinals.

Moodie himself will be eager to put in a similar performance as he did against them in that game, after he ran in a stunning hat-trick of tries.