Bulls chasing Japan-based Bok star

Marx already has a relationship with head coach Johan Ackermann, who was in charge of the Lions when the hooker began establishing himself at senior level.

The Vodacom Bulls have opened talks with a Japan-based Springbok, looking to lure the veteran back to South Africa.

According to Rapport, Malcolm Marx is strongly considering a return to South Africa, with the Bulls already having made contact with the 32-year-old.

Formal negotiations have not yet started, but that is expected to be the next step as the Bulls explore the possibility of bringing the hooker to Loftus Versfeld.

Any move is unlikely to come cheaply, however, with Marx’s Japanese club the Kubota Spears keen to retain the services of the experienced hooker.

Marx has played for the Japanese side since 2021 and would therefore need a compelling offer to make the move back to South Africa.

The Bulls are nevertheless keen to strengthen their options at hooker, particularly with Junior Bok Esethu Mnebelele set to join the Sharks later this year.

That would leave Johan Grobbelaar, Juann Else and Juandré Schoeman among the Bulls’ hooker options, with Jan-Hendrik Wessels and Marco van Staden also able to cover the position.

“I think the competition for Malcolm will be very fierce,” a source close to the Bulls camp told Rapport.

There could, however, be one factor working in the Bulls’ favour.

Marx already has a relationship with head coach Johan Ackermann, who was in charge of the Lions when the hooker began establishing himself at senior level.

Marx spent five seasons with the Lions from 2014 to 2019 before moving overseas.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







