Codie Taylor: All Blacks now ‘set up nicely’ for Springboks

'No disrespect to the Bulls... but I can imagine the Springboks are looking at this and thinking [they] are going to lift the tempo and physicality.'

All Blacks hooker Codie Taylor said three matches against South African opposition have prepared his team nicely for their four Tests against the Springboks.

Taylor was speaking after the New Zealand national team ran in eight tries to beat the Bulls 50-19 at Loftus on Saturday, following their 38-21 win over the Stormers in Cape Town, and 54-0 victory over the Sharks in Durban – all within the space of eight days.

The All Blacks now prepare to face the Springboks at Ellis Park on Saturday, before their final match against one of South Africa’s United Rugby Championship teams, the Lions, next Tuesday.

Thereafter, three Tests against the Springboks – two in South Africa and one in the United States – round out the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry series.

All Blacks gear up for Boks

While player of the match, All Black flanker Anton Segner, said the scoreboard did not reflect how tough the game was against the Bulls, Taylor said the Springboks would be on another level in tempo and physicality.

Taylor was New Zealand’s third captain in as many games in the absence of Ardie Savea.

“No disrespect to the Bulls or anything, but I can imagine the Springboks are looking at this and thinking [they] are going to lift the tempo and physicality,” said Taylor, who scored two tries on the night.

“That is what Test match footy is all about. It’s an exciting week ahead.”

He admitted it was a tough game with the Bulls fronting up in patches. The All Blacks would have to execute their opportunities better when they create chances.

“There’s a few mistakes in there, but we’ve played three games now and experienced some South African footy. I think we’re set up nicely to play some Test matches now.”

Segner added that the Bulls did not disappoint in physicality. They put the All Blacks under the pump when they scored three tries in the second half.

Bulls grateful for opportunity against All Blacks

Bulls captain Marcell Coetzee, who scored one of those tries, said the All Blacks play at an intensity above what the Bulls are used to in the URC.

“It is something we need to manage going forward… But we still managed to stay in the fight,” he said.

“But compliments to them. They came here with a system, and it worked for them.”

He said the Bulls would not make excuses about facing the All Blacks when they were underprepared in pre-season.

“You can blame a lot of things, but we wanted this game. We wanted to play against the second-best team in the world.”