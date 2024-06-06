Bulls’ Chris Smith: ‘I’m not the most flashy flyhalf, but have my own X-factor’

'My X-factor is doing the basics well and serving the team well.'

Bulls flyhalf Chris Smith says he’s content with being the No 10 who does not have the fancy highlights reel, as he does not possess the X-factor that many of his counterparts have.

Smith has managed to reach 50 caps at the Bulls, something he did not envision. However, throughout the years, he has been a constant feature and has been ever so reliable.

Smith showed his worth to Jake White’s side when he did well deputising for Johan Goosen when the latter man was suspended for two games. The 29-year-old is never the talk of the town as he does not have the skill set that wows the crowd at the stadium.

X-factor: basics and serving

Instead, Smith does the basics very well – he’s able to control the game, distribute the ball, and is an accurate goal kicker. Above all, he attends to the needs of the team, and for him, that’s his X-factor.

“I’m not the most flashy flyhalf. I don’t have the greatest highlights reel. I sort of like to think that my X-factor is doing the basics well and serving the guys around me,” Smith told the media.

“That’s what I focus on; how I can contribute to the team through my style of play and how I can make the Kurt-Lee Arendses, Canan Moodies, and Willie le Rouxs outside of me to do their magic. That’s just often in the linking role. My X-factor is doing the basics well and serving the team well.”

Happy at the Bulls

Reflecting on his time at the Bulls, Smith said he has been fortunate to play his rugby in Pretoria.

“It has been a bit of a slow journey; I like to think of myself as a late bloomer. I’m grateful to have gotten the playing opportunity and very fortunate to be playing with awesome players around me,” he said.

The flyhalf kept his cards close to his chest when asked about his future at the Bulls.

“I’m loving my time at the Bulls. I love the environment, I love the guys around me, I love the coaching staff, so at the moment, yes. I’m just enjoying it,” Smith said.