Moodie out of URC quarter-final, calls on Bulls to make start against Benetton

The star winger says the Bulls will have to make the most of playing on the highveld.

Bulls wing Canan Moodie has been ruled out of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final with Benetton at Loftus Versfeld.

Moodie took to social media on Thursday to reveal the news. It is not known what injury the Springbok star is suffering from, but he has been playing with heavy strapping on his right leg in recent weeks.

Several Bulls players appeared to pick up niggles during last weekend’s match against the Sharks in Durban, so it will be interesting to see who coach Jake White picks for the match against Benetton.

Sebastian de Klerk is Moodie’s likely replacement on the wing.

Moodie though said earlier this week the Bulls would need to make a fast start against the Italian side if they wanted to get the better of them. The winner will advance to the semi-finals and a match-up with either Leinster or Ulster.

Benetton were on the highveld just a few weeks ago, pushing the Bulls in several areas of the game but ultimately losing 56-35 in a round robin game.

Altitude

“For any team, you want to start well, especially if you are playing at altitude. You want to lift your tempo and you want teams to match your tempo,” explained Moodie.

“They would’ve learned from the last game a few weeks ago how they can slow the game down and make things a bit more controllable for them and where they can thrive.”

Despite the big pool stage win and the fact that they will be heavy favourites for the match in front of what should be a packed home crowd, Moodie believes that playoff rugby levels the playing field a bit and that they will have to be at their best against the Italian challengers.

He is thus hoping to continue playing at the highest level, and that the rest of his teammates also come to the party to produce a top performance to get them into the competition semifinals.

“For me, at this stage of the season is where the best players come out and play their best rugby when it counts most. Not neglecting the other games but playoffs is where things get a little tighter and the margins get smaller,” said Moodie.

“So hopefully I keep playing the best rugby I can and continue that form to contribute to the team and go all the way.”