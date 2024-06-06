Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Ross Roche

By Ross Roche

Senior sports writer

3 minute read

6 Jun 2024

10:31 am

Moodie out of URC quarter-final, calls on Bulls to make start against Benetton

The star winger says the Bulls will have to make the most of playing on the highveld.

Canan Moodie

Bulls wing Canan Moodie. Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images

Bulls wing Canan Moodie has been ruled out of Saturday’s United Rugby Championship quarter-final with Benetton at Loftus Versfeld.

Moodie took to social media on Thursday to reveal the news. It is not known what injury the Springbok star is suffering from, but he has been playing with heavy strapping on his right leg in recent weeks.

Several Bulls players appeared to pick up niggles during last weekend’s match against the Sharks in Durban, so it will be interesting to see who coach Jake White picks for the match against Benetton.

Sebastian de Klerk is Moodie’s likely replacement on the wing.

Moodie though said earlier this week the Bulls would need to make a fast start against the Italian side if they wanted to get the better of them. The winner will advance to the semi-finals and a match-up with either Leinster or Ulster.

Benetton were on the highveld just a few weeks ago, pushing the Bulls in several areas of the game but ultimately losing 56-35 in a round robin game.

Altitude

“For any team, you want to start well, especially if you are playing at altitude. You want to lift your tempo and you want teams to match your tempo,” explained Moodie.

“They would’ve learned from the last game a few weeks ago how they can slow the game down and make things a bit more controllable for them and where they can thrive.”

Despite the big pool stage win and the fact that they will be heavy favourites for the match in front of what should be a packed home crowd, Moodie believes that playoff rugby levels the playing field a bit and that they will have to be at their best against the Italian challengers.

He is thus hoping to continue playing at the highest level, and that the rest of his teammates also come to the party to produce a top performance to get them into the competition semifinals.

“For me, at this stage of the season is where the best players come out and play their best rugby when it counts most. Not neglecting the other games but playoffs is where things get a little tighter and the margins get smaller,” said Moodie.

“So hopefully I keep playing the best rugby I can and continue that form to contribute to the team and go all the way.”

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team Canan Moodie United Rugby Championship

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

LIVE interactive map, latest news, multimedia and more!

View Map

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts PA says court judgment ‘not accurate’ after Gayton McKenzie ordered to co-operate with corruption probe
News Courtroom chronicles: Thabo Bester spills beans on legal rollercoaster ride
Politics Corruption-accused Zizi Kodwa resigns as minister
Local News Community Chat: Why is the service at municipal centres so bad?
News Public protector probe confirms inadequate GBV measures by justice department

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES