Bulls to work on defence, decision-making during their break

When the Bulls return to training, their focus will fall on several areas exposed during their disappointing three-week tour of Europe.

Coach Johan Ackermann said defence will remain a priority, as it has been since the start of the United Rugby Championship, but so will decision-making, after the team finished second best in possession and territory in all three games.

The Bulls lost 28–7 to Ulster, edged Connacht 28–27, and went down 21–12 to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun, taking only four points from a tour where they had hoped for more.

The Glasgow defeat stung most, as Ackermann was frustrated that the referee did not review a penalty try and yellow card given against the Bulls – despite video footage appearing to show no infringement – while officials did review and overturn a Bulls try awarded on the field.

Springboks absent, injured players return

The Bulls sit sixth on the URC table with three wins from five games and now enter a month-long break while the Springboks play five Tests in Europe.

They will likely be without up to nine Springboks when they face the Lions at Loftus on 29 November – the same day the Boks face Wales. However, several injured players could return, including Ruan Vermaak, Akker van der Merwe, Elrigh Louw, Cameron Hanekom, Jannes Kirsten and Johan Goosen.

Keagan Johannes failed a concussion test against Glasgow and must follow HIA protocols. With Goosen injured and Handré Pollard on Bok duty, the Bulls would have been short of senior flyhalves had they played this weekend.

Bulls spend one week with families before training

“Three weeks away for a lot of players with young families – so they’ll get a week with them,” Ackermann said. The squad will then regroup on 3 November and spend two to three weeks preparing for the Lions.

“In general, I thought we defended well against Glasgow. They’re one of the best attacking sides… I’m pleased with the step up. It shows that when we get that right – and improve possession, territory and some attacking details – good things will come.”

One key moment came when returning Springbok Kurt-Lee Arendse collected a high ball while retreating and tried a risky pass instead of clearing. Glasgow scored their penalty try soon afterwards.

“There’s a time to kick out, a time to kick long and a time to keep the ball and build pressure,” Ackermann said. “We don’t get the balance right.”

He said the Bulls would work on controlling possession and territory better, but noted a positive: “If we can stay in games with so little territory, it’s frightening what we can do at 50–50. It boils down to decision-making from nine to 15 – and the forwards too.”