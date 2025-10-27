‘Big damper’: Bulls would have liked more points from Euro tour

Bulls coach Johan Ackermann believes they deserved at least two points against Glasgow to go with their four against Connacht after a defeat to Ulster.

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said his team’s 21-12 defeat to Glasgow Warriors “put a big damper” on their European tour, adding he had hoped for more points from the three-match trip.

He said the Bulls felt hard done by a refereeing call that proved costly at Scotstoun Stadium, and believed they at least deserved a losing bonus point and possibly another for scoring four tries.

The loss followed a 28-7 defeat to Ulster in Belfast and a nail-biting 28-27 victory over Connacht in Galway.

Despite mixed results, the Bulls remained sixth on the United Rugby Championship table throughout the tour, and now head into a month-long break. They return to play the Lions at Loftus on 29 November, before hosting Bordeaux Bègles in their Champions Cup opener on 6 December.

‘We didn’t play our best rugby’

The Bulls led 12-7 after 60 minutes and looked poised to beat Glasgow when Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux combined for a superb try, only for it to be disallowed due to an earlier knock-on.

Minutes later, while Glasgow were attacking, referee Craig Evans ruled Francois Klopper had gone off his feet in a maul, awarding a penalty try and issuing a yellow card.

Down to 14 men, the Bulls struggled to launch attacks and couldn’t stop Glasgow scoring a third try during the sin-bin period.

Ackermann said he was “flabbergasted” the decision was not referred as the footage he had reviewed showed Klopper on his feet. Meanwhile, the referee had disallowed their earlier try.

“Last night put a big damper on the tour. Another [two tries] and we take two points out of Glasgow. Then it would have been a better reflection of the tour,” Ackermann said.

“We didn’t play our best rugby but we had opportunities in most of the games, and we didn’t use them. The same last night — we were in the game and then there were small margins.”

He said they wanted more points from the tour, “but the past is the past”. The focus now shifts to what can be improved during the break.

Bulls look ahead

Defence will be one area of attention, though the Bulls conceded fewer points against Glasgow than in any of their four previous matches.

Ackermann also pointed to the Bulls recording just 38% possession and 36% territory against Glasgow — figures he said required scrutiny.

“But Glasgow are seen as one of the best sides in the competition. We know where we can improve. That is the exciting part. If we can improve those areas, and they are not far off, it will only get better.

“We keep growing in our defence. But most of all, our general play — attacking better, controlling possession and territory, and making sure tactically we are better to put teams under pressure through kicking and running.”