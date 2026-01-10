Bulls die fighting to Bristol Bears in 16-try thriller

A whopping 110 points were scored at Loftus, with the Bulls still clinging to a sliver of hope of reaching the Champions Cup round of 16.

Unnecessary errors cost the Bulls dearly as a determined, in-form Bristol Bears attack outmuscled them 61–49 at Loftus on Saturday.

The visitors scored four tries in the first 15 minutes, another three before the half-time whistle, and two more in the second half to ultimately beat a fighting Bulls nine tries to seven.

The Bulls fought back from 47-28 at half-time, scoring three tries in the second half despite a yellow card. But as entertaining as the match was, the Bulls’ third consecutive defeat in the tournament only left them with a sliver of hope of progression thanks to their losing bonus point.

Next week’s away match to Section Paloise (Pau) will determine whether they finish fourth in the pool, and so progress to the round of 16, finish fifth and drop into the second-tier Challenge Cup, or finish last and play no more EPCR rugby.

The result extended Bristol’s winning streak to seven matches, while the Bulls slumped to a seventh consecutive defeat. It was also the first time Bristol had beaten the Bulls, after the Pretoria side won their only previous meeting 31-17 in a Champions Cup clash in Bristol in 2024.

Bristol brilliant in the first half

The visitors got off to a blistering start when South African-born Benhard Janse van Rensburg found a hole in the defence to score in the third minute.

Three minutes later, prop Max Lahiff powered through for another try, before winger Noah Heward made it three in nine minutes when he intercepted a pass and slipped two tackles to cross.

The Bulls brought one back when Jeandré Rudolph scored following a scrum, picking the ball off the ground and running into a gap in the 14th minute.

But this was merely a pause in Bristol’s scoring frenzy. Winger Kalaveti Ravouvou found a gap and scored the bonus-point try under the posts to make it 28-7 in the 15th minute.

Stravino Jacobs, the most threatening Bulls player, scored an overlap try in the 19th minute.

But Bristol increased their lead when Heward scored a stunning try, diving past a defender on the sideline. Two minutes later, scrumhalf Kieran Marmion scored Bristol’s sixth try, finishing after George Kloska’s line break. Jordan’s sixth successful conversion made it 42-14 in the 25th minute.

The Bulls once again brought one back when Jacobs found a gap to score. Then, after 38 minutes, Richard Lane prevented a try-scoring opportunity for the Bulls by deliberately slapping the ball into touch with Jacobs on the attack. The Bristol fullback received a yellow card, and the Bulls were awarded a penalty try.

But a Bulls attack was intercepted and Heward outpaced Embrose Papier to score his third try right before the break. That took the game to 47-28 at half-time.

Bulls fight back in second half

David Kriel scored for the Bulls in the 44th minute after Vorster made a good run and offloaded to him.

But Willie le Roux received a yellow card for playing offside when Bristol were attacking. The visitors immediately scored, Pedro Rubiolo crashing over for their eighth try in the 58th minute.

Ravouvou then scored his second try, collecting a cross-kick when it bounced away from a Bulls defender. Jordan’s eighth conversion out of nine kicks made it 61-35 after 60 minutes.

Sebastian de Klerk scored the Bulls’ sixth try when Mpilo Gumede tapped a cross-kick to keep it in the field in the 73rd minute. Le Roux scored his team’s seventh, created by prop Gerhard Steenekamp’s offload. That took the score to 61-49 to Bristol with five minutes to go.

The Bulls were held up in the dying minutes, denying them a bonus point for finishing within seven points of Bristol.

Scorers

Bulls: Tries – Jeandré Rudolph, Stravino Jacobs (2), penalty try, David Kriel, Sebastian de Klerk, Willie le Roux. Conversions – Handré Pollard 6/6.

Bristol: Tries – Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Max Lahiff, Noah Heward (3), Kalaveti Ravouvou (2), Kieran Marmion, Pedro Rubiolo. Conversions – Tom Jordan 8/9.