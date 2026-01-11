Champions Cup result: Sale battle past second-string Sharks

Interim coach JP Pietersen selected a second-string side for this match, leaving a large Springbok contingent in Durban.

Sale claimed Sharks bragging rights with a hard-fought Champions Cup win against their Durban-based namesakes in Manchester on Saturday.

The 26-10 bonus-point win booked Sale’s place in the round of 16 while the Sharks remain fifth in Pool 1 with a home clash against winless Clermont to come next weekend.

Interim coach JP Pietersen selected a second-string side for this match, leaving a large Springbok contingent in Durban – the exception being tighthead prop Vincent Koch, who returned from injury. Sale, meanwhile, fielded a strong side featuring several South Africans, including former Sharks Hyron Andrews, Jacques Vermeulen, Marius Louw and Rob du Preez.

However, the visitors were competitive throughout and dominated at scrum time in the first half. But they lost the aerial battle and made a number of costly handling errors in freezing conditions.

Flyhalf Siya Masuku opened the scoring with a penalty for the Sharks, but Sale responded with the first try when centre Rekeiti Ma’asi-White split the defence after a lineout maul.

Failed to capitalise

The visitors then failed to capitalise on several entries into Sale’s 22, most notably late in the half when both flank Tinotenda Mavesere and centre Jurenzo Julius knocked on with the tryline in sight – the latter after fullback Hakeem Kunene had broken clear.

Sale extended their lead 10 minutes into the second half when loosehead prop Bevan Rodd was driven over from a lineout maul. And they struck again soon after, with some excellent offloads followed by a long pass out wide to winger Tom O’Flaherty, who dotted down to make it 19-3.

Flanker Emmanuel Tshituka hit back for the Sharks after picking up from a ruck and running around Ford, but O’Flaherty then scored his second after a break from fullback Joe Carpenter to put the result beyond doubt.

SALE SHARKS – Tries: Rekeiti Ma’asi-White, Bevan Rodd, Tom O’Flaherty (2). Conversions: George Ford (3).

SHARKS – Try: Emmanuel Tshituka. Conversion: Siya Masuku. Penalty: Masuku.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.








