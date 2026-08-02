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Former Springbok flyhalf on Bulls radar

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By sarugbymag

2 minute read

2 August 2026

01:33 pm

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The 58-year-old recently returned to South Africa after his stint as France's kicking coach came to an early end.

Vlok Cilliers

Former Bok flyhalf is one of the leading candidates to join the Bulls coaching staff. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images.

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A former Springbok flyhalf is in line to become the Bulls’ new kicking coach.

According to Rapport, Vlok Cilliers is the frontrunner to join Johan Ackermann’s coaching staff.

The 58-year-old recently returned to South Africa after his stint as France’s kicking coach came to an early end. While Cilliers is still finalising his severance package with the French Rugby Federation, Rapport says the talks are not expected to prevent a move to Loftus Versfeld.

Cilliers, who earned one cap off the bench for the Boks in the first Test of the 1996 All Blacks series, became South Africa’s first full-time kicking coach during the Bulls’ most successful era under Heyneke Meyer.

Working with the likes of Derick Hougaard and Morné Steyn, he helped the Bulls win three Super Rugby titles and three Currie Cup crowns between 2004 and 2014.

After leaving Loftus, Cilliers joined the Stormers before linking up with Fabien Galthié’s France coaching team in 2019.

Rapport also said that recently retired flyhalf Johan Goosen, who has been involved with Bulls’ U23 and Currie Cup teams this year, has also been mentioned as a possible candidate.

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.


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