Currie Cup result: Rampant Lions batter Bulls

In round four, the Lions travel to Kimberley to face Griquas while the Bulls host the Pumas at Loftus.

A brutal first-half display set up the Lions’ convincing Currie Cup win against the Bulls XV at UJ Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts’ triumphed 42-19 to move to the top of the log, while the winless Bulls remain rooted to the bottom.

The Lions were on the front foot from the off, with captain Ruan Delport powering over from close range after a solid spell of possession and territory.

Lack of discipline

The Bulls struggled with discipline and when the Lions pack continued to apply pressure, prop Conraad van Vuuren dotted down.

No 8 Morné Venter added a third, with flyhalf Sam Francis again converting to make it 21-0.

The Bulls were reduced to 14 men when lock Sintu Manjezi was shown a yellow card and the Lions made the numerical advantage count when hooker Mahle Sithole secured the bonus point and a 28-0 half-time lead.

However, the hosts did go down a man just before the break when flanker Jarod Cairns was sent to the sin bin.

The Lions picked up where they left off after the restart with lock Dylan Sjoblom adding a fifth before the Bulls began to find their feet.

Tries from flanker Kebotile Maake and fullback Devon Williams reduced the deficit to 21 points.

The Lions were reduced to 14 men again after Delport was shown a straight red with just over 10 minutes remaining. Scrumhalf Asad Moos then crossed to extend the lead before Riyaad Bam added a late consolation for the Bulls.

In round four, the Lions travel to Kimberley to face Griquas while the Bulls host the Pumas at Loftus.

LIONS – Tries: Ruan Delport, Conraad van Vuuren, Morné Venter, Mahle Sithole, Dylan Sjoblom, Asad Moos. Conversions: Sam Francis (5), Matthew Coetzee.

BULLS XV – Tries: Kebotile Maake, Devon Williams, Riyaad Bam. Conversions: Keagan Johannes (2).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.







