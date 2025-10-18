Bulls happy to leave Ireland with a win in the bag: ‘I’m grateful,’ says Ackermann

The Bulls just got on top of Connacht after going down to Ulster the week before.

Bulls boss Johan Ackermann said he was “grateful” for the victory after his side edged Connacht 28-27 in a United Rugby Championship match in Galway on Friday night.

It was the Bulls’ third win in four matches and following their 28-7 defeat to another Irish team, Ulster, last weekend.

The victory moved the Bulls up to fourth place on the points table ahead of a number of matches on Saturday.

“It couldn’t get any closer, and we could have lost it, so I’m grateful for the victory,” said a relieved Ackermann.

Connacht had a chance at the death to win the game but replacement flyhalf Sean Naughton missed a conversion, was allowed to retake it due to an early Bulls charge, and missed again much to the visitors’ relief.

“We still made a lot of mistakes, but the most pleasing thing was the character of the players,” said Ackermann.

“We didn’t have the big slump we had against Ulster. The ability of the players is there, the skill is there, but we intend to switch off at times and that’s a big work-on … we feel we’re in control, and then little mistakes cost us and we let the other side in.

“We’re up against quality sides each week, and they can punish you. If we want to progress we need to cut out the errors.”

Bok players to go home

The Bulls are next up in their final tour game against former champions, Glasgow Warriors, in Scotland next weekend. They’re coached by Franco Smith.

All the URC teams will then take a month-long break for the November internationals in Europe.

Ackermann said he would be sending a few Springbok players home to prepare for the Boks’ tour of Europe.

“Wilco (Louw) and Canan (Moodie) and one or two others will be going home so we’ll rotate in the squad this week.

“Some guys need a mental break, and others a physical break. It’s a tough tour and it takes a toil on the body … but it’s also good to get it out the way early, and next time we play we’ll have a few games back at home.”