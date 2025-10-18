Ruhan Nel excited to link up with world-class Boks Willemse, SFM

The Stormers captain will find Damian Willemse and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu inside him against Zebre.

Ruhan Nel said he is thrilled to team up with two of the world’s most dangerous attackers, Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse, running on his inside, as the Stormers face Zebre in the fourth round of the United Rugby Championship.

Nel will captain the Capetonians at outside centre in Parma (kick-off 8.45pm). Willemse pairs with him due to the return of Warrick Gelant at fullback.

More changes to the line-up include Adré Smith joining Ruben van Heerden in the second row, and Zach Porthen will make his first start for the Stormers at tighthead.

Prop Hencus van Wyk is set to make his Stormers debut from a replacements bench that also features the likes of loose forward Ruan Ackermann and utility back Wandisile Simelane.

‘He dominates that space’

While director of rugby John Dobson said he is excited to see what the newcomers will do with their opportunity, Nel spoke of what a difference Gelant will make being back at 15.

“Warrick takes a lot of pride in the 15 jersey. He dominates that space heavily on the field for us,” Nel said.

“It will be nice to have him back there because of his organisational skills. I am sure we are all aware of his attacking ability as well. There is so much leadership coming from the back there. He looks at the game a little bit differently as well.”

Nel said Willemse is a fantastic fullback, having played there for the Springboks most of the time, but it will be familiar for both of them to partner in the midfield, having done so when they won the 2021/22 URC together.

Stormers captain Ruhan Nel. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Keeping up with world-class Springboks at the Stormers

Feinberg-Mngomezulu broke the record for the most individual points scored by a Springbok when he recorded 37 points (three tries and 10 kicks) against Argentina last month.

Nel recalled how Springbok centre Damian de Allende said while he loved playing with Feinberg-Mngomezulu, it was hard keeping up with his unpredictable plays.

“Now I have both him and Gaza to keep up with,” Nel joked.

“Gaza is very strong at 12. His contact skills are strong, he is strong defensively, and he has great attacking ability as well.

“With Sacha there as well, you have two world-class Springboks playing on the inside of you. And in my opinion, a world-class fullback as well [Gelant].

“The spine of the backline is pretty experienced, strong defensively and in attack.”

He said this makes his job much easier at 13, with good communication in defence and clear plans in attack.