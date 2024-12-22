Dobson delighted with Lions victory as Stormers set sights on Sharks

The Stormers' victory over the Lions was overshadowed by an injury to playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu.

John Dobson is pleased the Stormers got back in the winner’s circle on Saturday, but he emphasises the importance of next week’s coastal derby clash at Cape Town Stadium.

The Stormers ended a four-match losing streak with a 29-10 victory over the Lions at home in round eight of the United Rugby Championship (URC), a result Dobson deemed essential for the team’s morale and prospects in the competition.

The hosts capitalised on Lions lock Ruben Schoeman’s red card, scoring five tries, including a brace from Joseph Dweba. They will now refocus to face the Sharks in Cape Town next Saturday.

“It was all about getting the win,” Dobson was quoted post-match. “Four [defeats] and a losing changing room is tough. You start to have doubts… so the most important thing was the W.

“It was hard work, and I give the Lions credit because they fought and stuck around after the red card.”

‘The job’s only half done’

Dobson acknowledged that the performance wasn’t flawless, with second-half discipline putting his side under pressure: “Some of the games we’ve lost over the last couple of weeks we’ve played a bit better, but it was all about the win.

“We’re feeling great now, and guys will be having Christmas, but the job’s only half done. Next week, if we get those other five [points], then we’re back in the mix.”

However, the victory was overshadowed by an injury to playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who left the field after a heavy tackle from Lions prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye.

“He’s got a hip pointer,” Dobson said. “I don’t know how serious it is. It could be two days or a couple of weeks. It would’ve been nice to get him to half time.”

Fourie glad to be back

The match also marked a big occasion for skipper Deon Fourie, who returned to action after an eight-month injury layoff, and the veteran flanker was thrilled to be back on the field.

“Just to hit that first ruck to get that old feeling back, I was hunting that, and fortunately, I got the first turnover and everything else fell into place,” Fourie said.

“Happy to be back and glad everything held up, and all the nerves went out the window in the first minute.”

This article was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.