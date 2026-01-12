Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

Bulls name Bok-studded touring squad: Arendse and Moodie return

Picture of Nicholas Zaal

By Nicholas Zaal

Sports Journalist

4 minute read

12 January 2026

12:45 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A total 15 Springboks are included in the Bulls' 32-man squad to play Pau and Edinburgh over the next two weeks.

Springbok utility backs Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse

Springbok utility backs Canan Moodie and Kurt-Lee Arendse return for the Bulls after concussion protocols. Picture: Geraint Nicholas/Gallo Images

True to his word, Bulls coach Johan Ackermann named an experienced 32-player touring squad, replete with 15 Springboks, for their next two Champions Cup and United Rugby Championship matches.

The Bulls travel to France for their must-win Champions Cup pool match against Section Paloise (Pau) on Friday night, before taking on Edinburgh in the 10th round of the URC at Hive Stadium the following Friday night. After these, the Bulls return to South Africa for three URC derbies.

Springbok flyers Kurt-Lee Arendse and Canan Moodie both return from concussion protocols.

Junior Springbok star Cheswill Jooste is also available for both fixtures after Ackerman said on Saturday the wing had initially not been registered for the Champions Cup due to an earlier injury.

Keagan Johannes provides back-up for Handré Pollard at flyhalf, after the Springbok was far from his best during the Bulls’ 61-49 defeat to Bristol Bears on Saturday.

Gerhard Steenekamp misses out due to injury.

‘Only a few youngsters’

The Bulls have to beat Pau to have a chance of progression to the Champions Cup round of 16. The French side are in solid form, lying second in the Top 14 and beating Scarlets away on the weekend.

Ackermann explained that he could not pick too many youngsters for the tour due to logistical and regulatory reasons.

“EPCR only allows you to register 42 players [for the Champions and Challenge Cups],” Ackermann said.

“In that 42 you must be positive that you will make play-offs… so we’ve registered our best players and there are only a few youngsters.”

RELATED ARTICLES

Teams are allowed to register new players in the pool stage, as the Bulls have done with Jooste, but there are limits and deadlines for this. Ackermann also said expanding the squad would mean paying for extra plane tickets and complicate things logistically as they sought to balance their campaigns in the two tournaments.

In turning their season around after seven straight defeats, Ackermann said not one of his players had demonstrated poor morale or work ethic in training.

However, he said if certain players missed tackles repeatedly in matches, he would have no choice but to rotate them.

Bulls touring squad

  1. Jan-Hendrik Wessels; Alulutho Tshakweni; Sti Sithole
  2. Johan Grobbelaar; Akker van der Merwe;
  3. Wilco Louw; Mornay Smith; Francois Klopper
  4. Cobus Wiese; Ruan Vermaak
  5. Ruan Nortje; Reinhardt Ludwig
  6. Marco van Staden; Marcell Coetzee
  7. Elrigh Louw; Mpilo Gumede
  8. Jeandre Rudolph; Nizaam Carr
  9. Embrose Papier; Zak Burger
  10. Handre Pollard; Keagan Johannes
  11. Kurt-Lee Arendse; Stravino Jacobs
  12. Harold Vorster; David Kriel
  13. Canan Moodie; Stedman Gans
  14. Sebastian de Klerk; Cheswill Jooste
  15. Willie le Roux; Devon Williams

Read more on these topics

Bulls Rugby Team European Rugby Champions Cup johan ackermann United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Kruger National Park a no-go after severe weather lashes Limpopo and Mpumalanga: What you need to know
Matric IEB announces 98.31% pass rate: Here’s how many got a bachelor’s degree pass
Politics ANC January 8 celebrations exposed party’s dwindling support
News Severe weather forces closure of parts of Kruger National Park
News Paul O’Sullivan refuses to appear at Parliament’s ad hoc committee due to ‘threats’

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp