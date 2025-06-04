Hanekom voted URC’s Next-Gen Player, seven South Africans make it into the Elite XV

Hanekom has been phenomenal with his carries, tackling and steals at the breakdown this season.

Bulls eighthman Cameron Hanekom has fuelled much of the union’s success in this URC. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Bulls eighthman Cameron Hanekom has been awarded the United Rugby Championship’s Next-Gen Player of the Season award, while seven South Africans have been included in the tournament’s prestigious Elite XV.

The winners were announced on Wednesday after votes from media from all five playing nations following the regular season.

Hanekom, 23, joins Stormers lock Ruben van Heerden (Tackle Machine) as the first two South Africans to receive recognition. Tom Farrell (Playmaker), Ioan Llyod (Gilbert Golden Boot), Harri Millard (OFX Top Try Scorer), and Cam Winnett (Ironman) were also awarded.

Hanekom has been exceptional for the Pretoria franchise this season, particularly with his carries, tackling and steals at the breakdown. He’s also added three tries to his tally in this URC. He’s helped the Bulls finish second on the URC log and set up a home quarter-final first against Edinburgh, before a home semi-final against the Sharks. He has also been nominated for the URC’s SA Player of the Season award.

The category was open to players who were aged 23 or under at the start of the season, and had earned no more than five international caps at the beginning of the 2024/25 season.

URC’s Elite XV

The tournament’s Elite XV includes five locally-based South African players and two playing overseas.

Sharks centre André Esterhuizen, Stormers flyhalf Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Bulls utility forward Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe, Bulls prop Wilco Louw and Leinster lock RG Snyman join Hanekom on on the list that includes players from nine teams.

Elite XV

Jamie Osborne (Leinster)

Darcy Graham (Edinburgh)

Tom Farrell (Munster)

André Esterhuizen (Sharks)

Blair Murray (Scarlets)

Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu (Stormers)

Craig Casey (Munster)

Cameron Hanekom (Bulls)

Rory Darge (Glasgow Warriors)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys)

Tadhg Beirne (Rugby)

RG Snyman (Rugby)

Wilco Louw (Bulls)

Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets)

Jan-Hendrik Wessels (Bulls)