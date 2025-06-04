Keagan Johannes full of confidence after Edinburgh heroics: ‘I’m enjoying my rugby’

The utility back spoke of Jake White's words of encouragement and dealing with pressure against Edinburgh and ahead of the Sharks semi-final.

Keagan Johannes was happy to reward his coach’s faith in him with 17 points against Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship quarter-final, and now hopes to play his best against the Sharks in their semi-final this Saturday.

The Bulls utility back has had a breakout season after switching from scrumhalf to flyhalf to fill in for the perennially injured Johan Goosen, and the disfavoured Boeta Chamberlain.

Johannes’ versatility was hailed earlier in the season by Bulls boss Jake White, who compared him with French legends Frédéric Michalak, Morgan Parra and Jean-Baptiste Élissalde.

Johannes completed his first 80-minute game of the season against Dragons two weeks ago, slotting five out of nine conversions. It wasn’t the best kicking success rate, but with few other options, it earned him another start against Edinburgh in the United Rugby Championship quarter-finals last weekend.

‘It gave me a bit more confidence’

Johannes started poorly with two missed conversions, and gave the kicking tee to David Kriel, who also missed before half-time. But a word of encouragement from Bulls boss Jake White saw it all change as Johannes followed up his solitary first-half penalty kick with three straight conversions, a try and a penalty in the second half.

“It was really nice to hear that he [White] was backing me. It gave me a bit more confidence,” Johannes said.

“I’m really enjoying my rugby at the moment. I feel like I hit good form at the right time. I was glad I could contribute with that try, I really enjoyed it.

“As you could see, the spirits were quite high in the second half. We are just happy to pull it through.”

Johannes deals with pressure before Sharks game

Johannes has reason to feel good after his great individual try and five kicks out of seven (71,4% kicking percentage) helped the Bulls win that game 42–33. But when asked about the pressure he felt and dealing with it in the semi-final against the Sharks, Johannes said that sometimes things click after a few hiccups, and a player can find form on the kicking tee again.

“Everyone looks to you at difficult times. But I have to say that I’m enjoying it. I thrive in the position and I just try to do my best.

“It’s play-offs, semi-finals. We just need to win these games and everything will be fine. If everyone knows what to do and do what they are supposed to, it will go even better.”

Johannes happy to play in same position as Pollard

Johannes said with Handré Pollard rejoining the Bulls from next season, he still backed himself in the number 10 jersey despite expecting the veteran Springbok to be picked ahead of him.

“At the moment, I feel like I can bring a lot in the 10 jersey and that is where I can improve my game a bit more and stay there for quite a while. That’s where they need me at the moment, and I’d like to thrive there.”