OPINION: LIV Golf makes massive statement

The LIV Golf tournament held at Steyn City last week was a huge hit with the fans and is sure to be even bigger in 2027.

LIV Golf arrived fairly quietly in South Africa last week, but by Sunday night it was arguably one of the biggest, noisiest and most successful sporting events ever put on in this country.

It was without question a hit with the fans and I’m sure the organisers, too, are over the moon with how things panned out.

There would certainly have been some doubt about how LIV would be received, and if the fans would genuinely turn up as promised, but from the golfing action to the music concerts each evening, LIV South Africa has exceeded all expectations.

It was a phenomenal week at Steyn City so a big congratulations need to go out to everyone who brought the event to this country and put it on.

The fans loved every minute of it and it’s no surprise LIV will be back next year, this time in late April to possibly ensure the rain doesn’t have any say in matters. Not that it really impacted anything this last week; the fans still rocked up and partied.

There was a lot to like about everything over the last week of action.

Delivers on different fronts

The quality of golf was outstanding, but nearly more impressive was the players’ interactions with the fans and the media. And how highly they spoke about their experience.

From Bryson DeChambeau doing a chocolate milk test between Super M and Steri Stumpie, to Jon Rahm singing the praises of Nando’s chicken, LIV at Steyn City delivered on many different fronts. And how good was Dean Burmester in pumping up the fans and getting them behind the Southern Guards, the SA-player based team.

South African golf fans have not had much to cheer about in recent times, but they were treated to some of the very best in the sport last week.

I’m sure the players enjoyed their week in South Africa as much as the fans did. LIV Golf may not be everyone’s cup of tea and the players still get heavily criticised in many golfing circles, but no one can deny it’s got something special about it and is hugely appealing.

If this year’s tournament was big, next year’s will be massive.