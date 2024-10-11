Canan Moodie settling in for future at centre: ‘It’s a position I’m comfortable in’

The rising star has featured mainly at wing, but he feels he can contribute best in the midfield in future.

Rising Springbok talent Canan Moodie believes that centre could be his main position going forward, after his coach Jake White said he will back him in the No 13 jersey during the United Rugby Championship (URC) and Champions Cup.

Since making his senior debut for the Bulls a few seasons ago Moodie has largely featured at wing or fullback, with him also playing most of his internationals on the wing for the Boks.

But he has also featured at centre on a number of occasions for both as well, including famously for the Boks in their record World Cup warm-up win over the All Blacks at Twickenham last year, while he put in a top performance at 13 for the Bulls over the past weekend against Ulster.

Speaking to the media on Thursday ahead of the Bulls’ first URC tour game against Ospreys on Saturday, Moodie was quizzed on where he thought his future was.

Comfortable at centre

“I have been asked this question a lot. But I played centre at school, so it is a position that I love to play. I have had a taste of it in a few games with the Springboks and I feel pretty comfortable playing centre for the Bulls now,” explained Moodie.

“I just want to be the best player I can be and contribute. For me centre is where I think I can do that. But I am just grateful for the opportunity to play on the field (wherever that is).

“I have learned a lot from guys like Jesse (Kriel), Lukhanyo (Am) and all those guys that play centre at the Boks. Being able to see what they can do and learning as much as I can from them has helped me to grow in the position and hopefully I can do the same for the Bulls.”

Moodie did not feature as much as he would have liked for the Boks over their season so far, with him just playing once against the All Blacks in Cape Town.

That, however, was largely due to him being injured for the incoming series against Ireland and the first two Rugby Championship games in Australia, while he went unused in their final two games against Argentina.

He made his return from injury with a few games for the Bulls in the Currie Cup, and with him having started both URC matches so far, he is eager to build up some good momentum going forward.

Back to best

“It’s very important for myself to play with confidence, get back to my best and make sure I help the team as best as I can,” said Moodie.

“I have two (URC) games under the belt, playing at wing and centre, so I am just looking forward to getting on the field (again) and playing some good rugby.”

Looking ahead to the Bulls’ three tour games, starting on Saturday against Ospreys before they take on Scarlets and Benetton, Moodie said that they needed to continue their winning start to the season and try pick up some wins on the road.

As you saw with the other teams (Sharks and Stormers) they started off with losses. Lucky for us we didn’t tour straight away. We had two games at home and now I think we have found our feet in how we want to play,” said Moodie.

“The tour is very important. You want to get as many points as you can away from home, so that in the back end of the competition you are not under as much pressure.”