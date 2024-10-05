URC result: Bulls overpower Ulster at Loftus

Bok No 8 Elrigh Louw was one of the standout players in a dominant performance by the BUlls.

David Kriel goes over for a try for the Bulls. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

With 10 Springboks in their starting team and a further three on the bench, Jake White’s Bulls proved way too strong for Irish side Ulster in their United Rugby Championship clash at Loftus on Saturday afteroon.

The Bulls followed up their opening round win against Edinburgh last weekend with an even better performance this week, running out 47-21 winners.

White recalled a host of Rugby Championship-winning Springboks to his side, among them Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Elrigh Louw, Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux and they all delivered.

While Ulster had their moments over the 80 minutes, with wing Jacob Stockdale particularly dangerous, the Bulls were simply too good in most areas for the visitors.

Seven tries

Boeta Chamberlain, who moved to Pretoria from Durban at the end of last season, enjoyed a fine outing at flyhalf, while David Kriel again impressed in midfield.

Up front, rising star Cameron Hanekom was a handful, along with Louw, who seems to have taken his game to a whole new level having enjoyed plenty of Test rugby over the last two months.

White will be pleased with a number of aspects of the Bulls’ performance though there were also moments when they allowed things to get sloppy, while a number of players also missed tackles at key times.

In total, the Bulls scored seven tries by Arendse, Kriel, Johan Grobbelaar, Canan Moodie, Hanekom, Chamberlain and Louw. Ulster’s tries were scored by Stockdale and Stewart Moore.

But, it is job done for the Bulls and White who is desperate to win the URC title after his team slipped up at home in the final against Glasgow last season.

Next up for the men from Pretoria is a tour up north where they will take on the Ospreys, Scarlets, Benetton on consecutive weekends.