Cape Town Stadium pitch puts Stormers lock in hospital — Dobson

Coach John Dobson has slammed the quality of the surface of the Stormers' home field.

Stormers coach John Dobson has slammed the Cape Town Stadium pitch after lock Adré Smith was hospitalised with a serious knee infection.

Dobson did not hold back on Friday when he said the poor condition of the field at the world-class venue has directly contributed to a growing list of serious injuries.

The Stormers are in London ahead of Sunday’s Champions Cup clash against Harlequins, before returning home for a match against the Leicester Tigers next week.

Over 53,000 fans packed the stadium for last Saturday’s blockbuster URC clash with the Bulls, which the Stormers won 13-8.

However, prop Ali Vermaak limped off early and Dobson confirmed he had ruptured his Achilles. Ruan Ackermann, meanwhile, is set to be sidelined for several months with a serious neck injury.

However, Dobson was most upset by Smith’s setback.

“He sustained quite a serious injury on that pitch, which was a source of enormous frustration to us,” Dobson said. “He landed on a bare patch, split his knee open and it got infected. The doctors have put it directly down to the condition of the field.”

Dobson revealed Smith has been hospitalised for several days with an infection.

“He’s in hospital at the moment and will be for another two days at least. That should never happen at a home venue,” he said.

The Stormers coach also highlighted an increase in turf toe and abrasion-related injuries due to the hybrid pitch.

“We were promised a world-class pitch, and we don’t have one,” Dobson said. “We’ve seen turf toe injuries, abrasions, infections and even an increased risk of concussion on an unpadded surface. Player safety is the biggest concern.”

Pitch problems

This is not the first time the Stormers have expressed their frustration at the state of the field. Shortly before Christmas and ahead of a URC clash against the Lions, the Stormers were left dismayed at the brown and bare surface following an international World Supercross GP event a week earlier.

At the time, Cape Town Stadium chief operating officer Louw Visagie defended the pitch, saying it was fit for purpose and met World Rugby standards.

However, the latest incidents are bound to refocus attention on the issue with the unbeaten Stormers setting the pace in both the URC and Champions Cup.

On the growing injuries to his squad, Dobson said: “Ali has ruptured his Achilles, which is a serious injury for any rugby player. It’s incredibly disappointing because of how popular and effective he’s been for us.

“Ruan has a bulging disc in his neck. Those injuries can be three months if you’re very lucky, but they can also be longer. I’d say it’s a good few months, which is a massive blow because he was exceptional, especially on defence.”

Despite the injury setbacks, Dobson said: “We’ve chosen the strongest team we can. This is a very important game for us.”

This story was written by Lindiz van Zilla and appeared first on the sarugbymag.co.za website. It is republished here with permission.