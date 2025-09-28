Rugby

Home » Sport » Rugby

URC result: Cardiff outmuscle Lions

Picture of sarugbymag

By sarugbymag

2 minute read

28 September 2025

07:14 am

RELATED ARTICLES

Fresh from their Currie Cup final heartbreak, the Joburg-based side were second-best for large parts of the contest.

Screenshot

The Lions suffered a disappointing defeat to Cardiff in their opening match of the Vodacom URC at the Arms Park on Saturday night.

The hosts outscored their opponents by five tries to two in a 33-20 victory, having trailed 20-14 early in the second half.

Fresh from their Currie Cup final heartbreak, the Joburg-based side were second-best for large parts of the contest and struggled to adapt to Cardiff’s tempo and accuracy.

Cardiff’s backline looked far sharper, while the Lions were guilty of predictable one-off runners and a mountain of turnovers.

The hosts struck first through centre Ben Thomas before fullback Cam Winnett added a second try.

The Lions hit back when flank Ruan Venter crashed over, and flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela’s boot kept them within striking distance.

Cardiff lost Thomas to a red card in the first half, and Dobela narrowed the gap to 14-13 at the break.

Momentum swung the Lions’ way early in the second half when No 8 WJ Steenkamp powered over from a scrum to give them a six-point lead.

But once Cardiff returned to a full complement, they dominated the closing stages.

Flank Alex Mann crossed, before replacement hooker Evan Lloyd grabbed a brace from rolling mauls to seal a win for the home side.

RELATED ARTICLES

CARDIFF – Tries: Ben Thomas, Cam Winnett, Alex Mann, Evan Lloyd (2). Conversions: Callum Sheedy (4).
LIONS – Tries: Ruan Venter, WJ Steenkamp. Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela (2). Penalties: Dobela (2).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.

Read more on these topics

Lions rugby team United Rugby Championship

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance Beware: The dangers of Buy Now, Pay Later
News Six or eight suspects? Police clarify different reports on Cape Town arrest
Politics Phophi Ramathuba’s camp wins crucial court case
News ‘I thought it was fake news’: KZN DPP says she heard about PKTT disbandment on social media
South Africa Sassa social grants to increase in October

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp