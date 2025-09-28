URC result: Cardiff outmuscle Lions

Fresh from their Currie Cup final heartbreak, the Joburg-based side were second-best for large parts of the contest.

The Lions suffered a disappointing defeat to Cardiff in their opening match of the Vodacom URC at the Arms Park on Saturday night.

The hosts outscored their opponents by five tries to two in a 33-20 victory, having trailed 20-14 early in the second half.

Fresh from their Currie Cup final heartbreak, the Joburg-based side were second-best for large parts of the contest and struggled to adapt to Cardiff’s tempo and accuracy.

Cardiff’s backline looked far sharper, while the Lions were guilty of predictable one-off runners and a mountain of turnovers.

The hosts struck first through centre Ben Thomas before fullback Cam Winnett added a second try.

The Lions hit back when flank Ruan Venter crashed over, and flyhalf Lubabalo Dobela’s boot kept them within striking distance.

Cardiff lost Thomas to a red card in the first half, and Dobela narrowed the gap to 14-13 at the break.

Momentum swung the Lions’ way early in the second half when No 8 WJ Steenkamp powered over from a scrum to give them a six-point lead.

But once Cardiff returned to a full complement, they dominated the closing stages.

Flank Alex Mann crossed, before replacement hooker Evan Lloyd grabbed a brace from rolling mauls to seal a win for the home side.

CARDIFF – Tries: Ben Thomas, Cam Winnett, Alex Mann, Evan Lloyd (2). Conversions: Callum Sheedy (4).

LIONS – Tries: Ruan Venter, WJ Steenkamp. Conversions: Lubabalo Dobela (2). Penalties: Dobela (2).

This story was first published on sarugbymag.co.za. It is republished here with permission.