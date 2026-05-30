Lions inspired by Bordeaux to upset Leinster and make history

It is the Lions' first ever appearance in the URC play-offs after four previous seasons of heartache.

The Lions are taking plenty of inspiration from Bordeaux-Begles’ impressive dismantling of Leinster in the Champions Cup final when they take on the United Rugby Championship (URC) defending champions in their quarter-final clash in Dublin on Saturday night (kick-off 9pm).

The French giants completely overwhelmed their Irish opponents, walking away with a thumping 41-19 win, and although the Lions know they don’t have the same firepower, they want to make sure that they take their opportunities when they get them.

Earlier this month the Lions gave Leinster a scare in their pool match, with the hosts holding a slender 14-7 lead heading into the final 12 minutes, before pulling away with three late tries for a comfortable looking 31-7 win.

But it was not comfortable at all, and if a few dodgy calls had gone the way of the Lions, or if they had been more ruthless in taking their chances, the result could have been a lot more different, which is something scrum coach Julian Redelinghuys says the team are well aware of.

“You won’t get a million opportunities against quality teams. Finishing the opportunities that you do create is really important,” Redelinghuys said in the build-up to the match.

Using opportunities

“Bordeaux managed to get opportunities and then used them. They ended up scoring 41 points, whereas we could only score seven in our last outing against Leinster. So yes, converting those chances was a big focus point for us,” Redelinghuys added.

“When we do manage to create, which we can and did two weeks ago, now it’s about executing that and converting it into points. We’ve looked at how other teams have beaten them in play-off games and made our plans according to our DNA, and we hope it is the right plan.

“We hope our wild dogs can do the job for us. If we are the best version of ourselves, we will give ourselves a chance against a very good team. It is knockout rugby, and the ball is not round. We want to be the most desperate team on the field.”

It is the Lions’ first ever appearance in the URC play-offs, after four previous seasons of heartache, and they will not want to be dumped out of the running with a whimper.

They know they will not be favourites against the Irish giants, but they have shown over their best ever campaign in the competition that they have what it takes to mix it with the heavyweights, and key to that will be dominating the contact point.

“The team that goes forward when contact takes place has a better chance, whether it’s attack, defence or set-piece. We know what we want to achieve this weekend, and we believe if we get that right, it will give us a good chance.”