Challenge Cup: Lions beat Perpignan as SA teams win three out of three

The Sharks and Cheetahs also picked up wins in the first round of action this weekend.

Andries Coetzee of the Lions runs at the player from Perpignan. Picture: Valentine Chapuis/Gallo Images

The Lions made it three out of three for the South African teams in the first round of the European Challenge Cup competition on Sunday when they beat French side Perpignan 28-12 away from home to get their campaign off to a stunning start.

Earlier in the weekend, the Sharks beat Pau, also from France, 45-5 in Durban to put their United Rugby Championship woes behind them, while the Cheetahs, playing in the competition by invitation, beat Zebre of Italy 33-15.

Goal-kicking

Lions boss Ivan van Rooyen had picked a second-string side for the trip to France, leaving the first-choice players at home in Joburg to prepare for this coming weekend’s match against Newcastle Falcons, but you would not have thought it was a “B” team so clinical were the visitors.

The Lions dominated all areas of the contest and played smart rugby when they realised they were not going to cross the tryline so easily.

Under the captaincy of hooker Jaco Visagie the Lions made good decisions and kicked at goal when they could, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse on song with seven penalties as well as the conversion of Rabz Maxwane’s 10th minute try.

Perpignan only managed four first half penalties.

Van Rooyen and Co will be extremely pleased with the result as it allows the Lions to maintain the momentum they built before this trip with two quality home wins in the URC, and ahead of the visit by England’s Newcastle this week.

Sharks and Cheetahs win

The Sharks looked a transformed team in their competition opener, with Eben Etzebeth and Lukhanyo Am both scoring two tries in their big win against Pau. In total John Plumtree’s side scored six tries, with Curwin Bosch kicking 15 points.

They next face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein this weekend and what a match awaits, with the men from Bloemfontein also showing good form in their opener.

Having only played a few friendly matches a few weeks ago against Australia’s Western Force, the Currie Cup champions easily got the better of Zebre in Parma with veteran back Ruan Pienaar scoring 18 points from four penalties and three conversions.