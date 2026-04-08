No SA teams in action, but Champions Cup quarters set to thrill: All the fixtures

An epic French derby headlines an action-packed weekend of Champions and Challenge Cup quarterfinals.

Even though South African teams have all been knocked out of European rugby, there are still scintillating match-ups in the upcoming Champions and Challenge Cup quarterfinals that are sure to entertain.

Not just Europe’s best, but top players from all over the world will be in action this weekend.

Three headline matches in the higher-tier Champions Cup include Glasgow Warriors, who beat the Bulls in the last-16, hosting Toulon, who snatched a win against the Stormers.

There, Glasgow’s Franco Smith is on the hunt for more silverware after his 2023/24 URC title.

Then there’s last year’s Challenge Cup winners Bath hosting Northampton Saints, as another South Africa-born coach, Johann van Graan, aims for a second title with Bath.

French derby highlights weekend

The most-anticipated Champions Cup quarterfinal has defending champions Bordeaux Bègles hosting the tournament’s most successful team, Toulouse. The derby in France might just be one of the biggest club rugby matches of the year.

It’s Jefferson Poirot and Ben Tameifuna against Cyril Baille and Dorian Aldegheri in the front, Antoine Dupont against Maxime Lucu at scrumhalf, Matthieu Jalibert against Thomas Ramos with the boot, and Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Damian Penau against Kalvin Gourgues and Matthis Lebel in the footrace.

Both sides thrashed English opponents in the last-16 to set up the mouthwatering fixture, and you can be sure the star-studded sides will leave nothing on the field.

Four-time champions Leinster will be favourites when they host Sale Sharks, though the Irish side had a tough time beating Edinburgh at home, and Sale have a precedent away win against Harlequins in their last-16.

The Challenge Cup quarterfinals feature sides that are strong in their own right. Seven of the eight teams there progressed through the last-16 from the pool stages. Only La Rochelle dropped down from the higher-tier Champions Cup, and will be motivated for redemption away against a tough Ulster team.

Champions Cup quarterfinals

Bath v Northampton Saints – 9pm, 10 April

Glasgow Warriors v Toulon – 4pm, 11 April

Leinster v Sale Sharks – 6.30pm, 11 April

Bordeaux Bègles v Toulouse – 4pm, 12 April

Challenge Cup quarterfinals

Ulster v La Rochelle – 9pm, 10 April

Montpellier v Connacht – 1.30pm, 11 April

Zebre v Dragons – 9pm, 11 April

Benetton v Exeter chiefs – 1.30pm, 12 April